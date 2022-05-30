Sedgwick bludgeons quick ton

A STUNNING maiden century from U17 Oli Sedgwick helped defending champions PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS overcome READING UNITED by 40 runs in their Berkshire League Twenty20 preliminary round home contest on Sunday.

The St Edward’s Oxford schoolboy was in fine form from the off, and while he benefited from a couple of dropped catches, hammered his way to 101 from just 46 balls at the top of the order.

Useful support came from U14 Rudi Derbyshire — run out via a deflection from a Sedgwick drive — and his Oratory School teacher Matt Syddall.

Alex Leedham and Richard Ashton chipped in towards the end of the innings as the Unicorns totalled 191-6, but a disastrous start to the second innings for the hosts saw Reading United 16-0 after two legal deliveries.

However, skipper Ruaridh Scott with brother Hamish (3-16)m spinner Reuben Leedham and Syddall turned the screw in the middle overs as the away side could only reach 151-7 in the chase.