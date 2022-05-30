Dalrymple racks up century in boundaries for league leaders

HENLEY 2nds maintained their perfect start to the season as they ran out 91-run winners at BOYNE HILL in their Division 1 clash last Saturday in a match that saw opening batsman Matt Dalrymple hit a quick-fire century.

Batting first Henley got off to a flying start with openers Dalrymple and Ben Purchese putting on 160 for the first wicket. Dalrymple was the star performer as he put on 129 before being first man out. His impressive knock came from just 64 deliveries and including 13 fours and 10 sixes.

Henley went on to score 309-6 off their allotted overs with Nathan Hopkins chipping in with 56 from 48 deliveries.

In reply Boyne Hill were all out for 218 with Felix Watson-Smyth taking 4-74 and both Freddy Loveland and Declan Farland two wickets each.

KIDMORE END maintained their winning start to the Division 3A season as they defeated hosts WARGRAVE 2nds by 123 runs.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first on a wicket that was true but for the first hour had a tinge of green from the rain earlier in the week.

Jack Clark started well with the ball for Wargrave bowling, taking four wickets from nine overs and conceding 35 runs. His first wicket came from the first ball of the game, bowling Mittal, and then in his second over bowling Singh for five.

At 6-2 Kidmore were on the back foot before Sheldon (11) and Easton (19) put together an important third-wicket stand of 45.

Easton was then bowled by a good ball from Clark before Leach and Sheldon held fast for a while. However, despite a couple of good shots from Leach they were unable to build a significant stand, as Leach was caught at slip for 15, again off Clark, and Sheldon bowled when the score was 81.

Gregor Hearn and Mayank Kedia rebuilt the innings, through a combination of punishing any loose delivery and running aggressively between the wickets.

Hearn reached 28 before being out lbw to spinner Brown. Tyagi came in and went quickly, stumped off Brown for 0. Atif Nasim, a new player for Kidmore, made 22 from 31 and in combination with Kedia they added 41 for the eighth wicket before being out from a direct hit and a run out.

With the score on 170 and six overs to go, Frost (nine not out) and Kedia (59 not out) put on 31 for the ninth wicket taking Kidmore to 203-8 at the end of their allotted overs.

Brown and Pasilkante started the Wargrave innings aggressively striking a number of boundaries early on before seamers Tyagi and Frost settled into a rhythm Kidmore wrestled control back.

The first wicket fell on 19 when Brown played around a straight one to be bowled by Tyagi. For a number of overs pressure was squeezed on to the young batters Pasilkante and Gudimetla. They batted sensibly, but then Tyagi had a match changing over, taking two wickets, trapping Gudimetla and Shamsi in front of the stumps.

A brief flurry of boundaries from Pasilkante and Townson saw the fourth wicket put on 17 runs, but that partnership was broken by Frost who bowled Pasilkante.

It was at this point Tyagi took a further three wickets including two in two balls by bowling straight — two lbw and one bowled.

This was Tyagi’s best performance for the club as he finished with a game winning 6-25 from nine overs.

Umer Faroqi was brought on to polish off the tail, taking three wickets in just 3.4 overs. Despite some lusty blows from the skipper Townson and last man, Ghazi, which helped the side reach 80 all out.

Elsewhere in the division, HARPSDEN moved up to third place in the table after beating visitors SONNING by 33 runs. Batting first the home side put on 279-7 with number four batsman Zac Jones hitting 130 and Mick Molloy chipping in with 49 not out.

In reply Sonning were dismissed for 246 with Tom Dawson taking 3-46 and both Jones and Stefan Franklin taking two wickets each.

In Division 4A, PEPPARD STOKE ROW’S unbeaten start to the season was ended in emphatic fashion as visitors WOKINGHAM 3rds eased to an eight-wicket victory.

The hosts lost two early wickets after being asked to bat, but Andy Watts and captain Dan Hayden fashioned a useful third-wicket partnership until the former was run out for 45.

South African duo Kirk Graham and Jason Vaughan-Davies chipped in with useful cameos, but Peppard Stoke Row repeatedly lost wickets at bad times as they slipped to 152-6 after 35 overs, Hayden falling for an enterprising 60 from 54 balls.

However, Scott Harris was in belligerent form as he blasted an unbeaten 74 from 34 balls, and with Rich Ashton adding some support, Peppard Stoke Row added 107 from the final 10 overs to post what looked a seemingly competitive 259-7 from their 45 overs.

However, this did not take into account a sensational assault from Wokingham opener Jake Turner, who smashed a fabulous 127 from 81 deliveries to give the Oaks a rocket-fuelled head-start in their chase. Fellow opener Craig Rintoul made a more sedate 55, but Joe Drabble was also in a hurry and his quick-fire 56 not out ushered Wokingham home with more than six overs to spare.

Elsewhere in the division, HENLEY 3rds recorded their first win of the campaign as they ran out 51-run winners at COVE 2nds.

Batting first Henley were dismissed for 137 with opening batsman Rob Kenworthy top scoring with 52. In reply Cove were all out for 86 with Jaylan Crockett and Andy Chappell taking 3-6 and 3-26 respectively.

WARGRAVE 2nds maintained their winning start to the season in Division 5A as they beat hosts WRAYSBURY 2nds by two wickets.

The home side were bowled out for 88 with Pritam Dara taking 5-28 for the visitors. In reply Wargrave reached 90-8 to win the match.

In Division 7A, undefeated hosts KIDMORE END 2nds defeated visitors HURST 2nds by 114 runs.

Both Tom Sheldon and Ravi Vedanthappa hit 40 runs each as the Gallowstree Common side were bowled out for 204.

In reply, Nish Rajmohan took 5-39 and Razavullah Shaik 3-13 as Hurst were bowled out for 90.

KIDMORE END 3rds recorded their first Division 8A win of the season as they defeated visitors BRACKNELL 2nds by four wickets.

The visitors, batting first, were bowled out for 131 with Todd Butler taking 3-21. In reply James Spruyt top scored with 53 not out as Kidmore End eased to 133-6.

In Division 10C, WARGRAVE 4ths recorded their first win of the season as they defeated hosts READING 4ths by 11 runs.

Batting first, opener Tom Tabrah top scored with 68 as Wargrave put on 180-5. In reply, Reading ended their allotted overs on 169-7.

Elsewhere in the division, KIDMORE END 4ths went down to a 159-run defeat at CHESHAM 4ths.

Batting first the home side put on 250-6 before dismissing Kidmore End for 91 runs.