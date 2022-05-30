Connell maintains fine form in dominant Henley victory

HENLEY saw off the challenge of BANBURY in a dominant display in all departments to maintain an unbeaten start to the season and record their second victory, a result that takes them to second place in the Home Counties Premier League Division 1 table behind Datchet, also unbeaten with three wins from three.

An overcast, clammy, yet chilly morning at Matson Drive last Saturday saw Henley skipper Tom Nugent win the toss and have no hesitation in putting the visitors into bat.

Nugent and fellow seamer, Harry Jordan had the ball zipping around from the off, creating all sorts of problems for the Banbury top order.

Jordan drew first blood, Simpson departing thanks to a juggled catch at slip. His replacement, the talented West Australian Kieran Coyne followed just three balls later, lbw, in a double wicket maiden.

The much-travelled Waqas Hussain — once of Henley — stuck around for a while, supporting his skipper, Lloyd Sabin. Sabin, a survivor of an appeal for caught behind in the first over, had no answer to a Nugent delivery which nipped back and removed his leg stump. Hussein soon followed, caught behind, and by the end of the 16th over, Banbury were 68-4.

Nugent now turned to an all-spin attack, a brief stalemate developing as Clark and White set about consolidating without making any real headway. With the top order back in the pavillion, throwing caution to the wind was not an option. The pressure told and soon after drinks at 25 overs, another clutch of wickets fell, Clarke lbw to Adam Searle, Hill comically run out by Shaariq Sheikh, who then trapped the dangerous Rana lbw before he could get going. At 106-7, barring disasters, that was the game won.

Nugent refreshed his spin attack with Matt Rowe and, later in the 38th over with Euan Brock, which did the trick, Eaton caught and bowled, Rowe bagging the defiant White caught behind, and Brock wrapping things up by bowling Wright, Banbury done and dusted in 41.3 overs for a modest 154.

By the time Henley batted, it was a completely different hot, sunny day, and the track held few if any demons. Once again Rowe and Johnny Connell led the way, the latter picking up where he left off the previous week at High Wycombe by hitting a dominant 61. Rowe and Mike Roberts experienced quieter days, but Middlesex’s Jack Davies and Liam Hilditch (21 off 19 balls including four fours) closed out the game, Davies striking some long-distance maximums, clattering Eaton over the mid-wicket boundary for the winning score for 43 off just 24 balls (two fours and four sixes).

Henley had the best of the conditions, but Banbury were never in the hunt.

Speaking after the game a delighted Nugent said: “This was a great day, nice to get some early wickets to set the tone, then the spinners and everyone in the field kept the standard up, followed up by a very focussed run chase, with the batsmen all looking to score and stay positive. Another good all round team performance.”

Next up for Henley is a trip to fourth place Slough at Upton Court Road tomorrow (Saturday, 11.30am). Sloughhave two wins so far this season and are four points behind Henley.