Knox and Mayo’s opening partnership paves way for Woodcote victory

WOODCOTE’S win against SHINFIELD in the Premier Division last Saturday owed a huge amount to the 188-run opening partnership.

On a tricky wicket, stand-in skipper Paul Knox hit chanceless century (124), while Jez Mayo (80 not out) provided patient and selfless support, only opening-up to show his full range of shots as the pace was accelerated towards the end of the innings.

Debutant Keegan Shepherd (27) also added some quick runs at the end of the innings as Woodcote reached 265-3.

In reply Shinfield chased the total all the way, falling short by only 22 runs. Wickets were shared fairly evenly as Woodcote reduced their hosts to 243-7. Simon Fitzgerald posted the best figures with 1-32, with Ryan Van Heerden taking 1-34.

Woodcote’s fine fielding also played a part in the win with Mark Pearson’s run out and catch the highlight.

Elsewhere in the division, GORING recorded their first win of the season as they defeated FARLEY HILL by six runs.

Having won the toss and electing to bat, hosts Goring put on 208-5 with openers Chris Walsh (65) and Stuart Hedley (64) top scoring. In reply Farley Hill were all out for 202 with Ben Corbett taking 4-19 and Navneet Singh Chawla 3-31.

In Division 1A, CHECKENDON were put into bat at EARLEY and struggled to adapt to the conditions.

Although the top six all got starts, none was able to build a substantial innings, hence the total of 178-8.

Medium pacer Kiran Susarla stood out for the home team, finishing with 4-31.

Earley’s reply also began badly and at 15-2 in the fifth over a low score appeared to be on the cards. There then took place a reversal of fortune in which Aravind Gururajan and Vish Shende put on an unbroken 164 for the third wicket, hitting 93 not out and 62 not out respectively as the home side sped to victory with 11 overs to spare.

Elsewhere in the division, PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds pulled off a sensational run chase to claim a second victory in four matches with a dramatic five-wicket success at previously unbeaten SILCHESTER.

Sam Fooks and U16 Tom Mennie both bowled well on a flat wicket after Peppard chose to bowl first, the former making the initial breakthrough when bowling Mohsin Changan during a fine eight-over spell of 1-25. Taylor Vines’s left-arm spin accounted for dangerman Yaunas Khan with the final ball before drinks, leaving the hosts 92-2 after 20 overs.

However, despite U14 Rudi Derbyshire claiming 2-28 from six overs across two spells, Akeel Khan’s pyrotechnic 92 helped his side smash 109 from the final 10 overs in leading Silchester to an imposing 267-6 in their 40.

Riaan Ackerman (57) and Nick Murdoch (49) gave Peppard a good start until they both fell in quick succession.

However, Derbyshire (39) kept the momentum going to leave Peppard needing 96 from the final 11 overs. And while he, skipper Matt Vines and Gerry Bacon all fell keeping their side up with the rate, an unbeaten cameo from Fooks and the ever-experienced head of Richard Ashton (31 not out) ensured Peppard reached 268-5 with four balls to spare. In Division 2 PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds veteran all-rounder Chris Proudfoot starred with bat and ball but his side fell to a third consecutive defeat in a three-wicket loss at home to WEST READING 4ths.

Pradeep Kumar and teenage ace Harry Roberts (35 from 23 balls) gave the hosts a platform from which to build, and with experienced Scotsman Proudfoot making a classy unbeaten 64 from 79 balls, Peppard posted 204-9 from their 40 overs.

After good opening spells from U14 Archie Watson and Rob Dyer, and further wickets for Kimber (2-36), Aled Roberts and Dominic Evans, Wests were in trouble before skipper Aamir Hayat (47) and Zeerak Khan (44 not out) launched a ferocious fightback.

And despite the best efforts of Proudfoot (2-11), the visitors got home with 22 balls to spare. In Division 3 WOODCOTE 2nds ran out 24-run winners against TWYFORD 2nds. Woodcote batted first and got off to a good start with an opening partnership between Simon Fuller (25) and Stefan Gordon (22). This was followed by a middle-order collapse, but the innings was rescued by skipper, Jonny Aldridge, whose 36 enabled Woodcote to reach 144 before they were bowled out in the 35th over.

In reply, Twyford looked to be in a strong position at 68-2 but a run out and a fine three-over spell from Paul Clark in which he took three wickets for three runs, turned the tables. Twyford were all out for 120 in the 32nd over.

Elsewhere in the division, CHECKENDON 2nds defeated SHINFIELD 4ths by 74 runs. Batting first, Checkendon were bowled out for 22 with Pradeep Shokeen top scoring with 95 runs from 70 deliveries in an innings which included 13 fours and four sixes. In reply Shinfield were dismissed for 148 with Rishabh Singh taking 4-17 and Gourav Banerjee 2-15.