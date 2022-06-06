Cole’s final delivery ensures villagers maintain winning win

HURLEY maintained their 100 per cent Sunday record with a narrow victory over RISING GLOBETROTTERS in a thrilling match at Shepherds Lane.

Hurley’s heroes were youngsters Haider-Ali Baig (99) and Archie Wild (89) who put on a 186-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Hurley’s Shoaib Kayani was bowled off the fourth delivery while Pav Hunjan struggled to get into his stride but battled away to add 51 with Baig for the second wicket before falling to a good catch behind the wicket off Inder.

Mubashir Nabi only lasted four balls and failed to trouble the scorers, bringing Wild to the middle. The pair batted sensibly until the drinks break and then set about upping the tempo. Baig hit his own stumps on 99 trying to turn a Patwal delivery round the corner for the single he needed for his ton. With only a handful of deliveries remaining, Wild was run out trying to return for a second run to keep the strike in an attempt to get to his century. Hurley ended on 241-5.

The Globetrotters’ batsmen made their intentions clear from the start as Ketan Patel and Anish Patwal posted an opening partnership of 102 in 18 overs.

The breakthrough came in fortunate circumstances when a leg-stump full toss from Mo Basharat was plucked one-handed by Ollie Rogers at backward square-leg.

With the seamers unable to stem the flow of runs, Basharat turned to his spinners, Baig and Liam Cole. They both managed to gain some control and Baig dismissed Patwal (37) with a return catch.

Inder took the attack to Cole hitting him over Shepherds Lane into the field beyond for a maximum, but he soon fell to Baig who went round the wicket to bowl him behind his legs. Cole got his just reward, tempting Rajendra down the track and beating him the flight leaving Walton to complete the stumping.

With the required rate rising to in excess of eight per over, Hurley looked to be on top, but a fifth-wicket partnership of 71 in 11 overs kept the Globetrotters in the game. Maz Nabi was brought back and picked up the wickets of Sumit (seven) and Kapil (four) before being replaced by Hunjan.

Josh Cole then had Pankaj caught at mid-wicket by Kayani before clean bowling Irfan. With four overs remaining the visitors required 34 for victory with two wickets remaining. A couple of leg-stump half volleys from Hunjan were put away by Mak to put the pressure back on the fielding side.

With the last over to be bowled by Cole, 14 were required. He restricted the batsmen to two singles from the first three deliveries, the third ball was hit over long off for six by Sudir, off the next delivery he could only manage a single leaving Mak to try and hit a six for victory or a boundary for a tie. Cole fired the ball into his pads and the victory was secured for Hurley.

CHECKENDON lost out at MARLOW in a match that saw the home side’s number three Hari Reddy hit 109, including three sixes and 10 fours and scored a 100-run fourth wicket partnership with Dan Gear. The home side racked up 268-7 in their 40 overs. Checkendon’s started steadily but was given impetus by Sam Arrowsmith’s nine ball 22. This was followed by a stand of 61 for the fifth wicket between teenage brothers Jake and Jonny Jackson. Jake top scored with 60 in 58 balls, enabling the visitors to reach 200 all out.

CRAZIES HILL began their season with a last wicket victory against BBC CAVERSHAM at Kenton’s Lane. Having chosen to field, Crazies made immediate inroads into the BBC Caversham batting as openers, Williams and Townend were removed by Searle and Tett respectively leaving the visitors 13-2 after three overs. However, Clark and Lavers began to rebuild the BBC’s innings, punishing any ball pitched too short or taking quick singles whenever possible.

Just as the visitors looked to be getting on top, Constant bowled Clark with a googly to end his 86-run partnership with Lavers. When Hanton deceived Lavers with a fuller ball three overs later, the BBC’s momentum was halted and they were forced to rebuild again.

Despite Castle and Wasim seeming untroubled, scoring remained difficult against tight bowling from McKeegan and Clarke. Both batsmen fell in the penultimate over when hitting out as the BBC posted 169-6. Crazies Hill slipped to 4-2 in the second over. Clarke and Tett batted with care and gradually began to adapt to the pace and variable bounce of the wicket. Having seen off Williams’s spell of tight bowling, scoring became easier, and the pair added 67 for the third wicket before Clarke was bowled by Randall for 25. His wicket didn’t slow Crazies scoring rate as Beardmore-Grey punished anything over-pitched with some classic cover drives.

After another half century stand, Tett (54) tried a delicate cut only to feather an edge to the keeper. Two further quick wickets by Randall saw Crazies’ go from 122-3 to 129-6 in four overs.

Despite Beardmore-Grey exuding confidence, Crazies nerves became increasingly frayed as first McKeegan and then Hanton departed leaving the hosts still needing eight for victory as last man, Searle came to the crease.

A couple of singles saw Crazies limp towards their target as Beardmore-Grey passed 50, before Searle pulled the ball to the boundary for the winning runs.

U16 Nick Murdoch struck 79 for PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS, but they slipped to a three-wicket reverse at home to SONNING.

The hosts lost a couple of early wickets before Murdoch was joined by younger brother Rob in adding 35 for the third wicket, and despite another setback leaving Unicorns on 78-4, a useful fifth-wicket stand in which Tom Mennie added 28 kept them on track for a competitive score. Murdoch took command in the latter stages of the innings as he upped the run rate, allowing his side — with an average age of just 18 enhanced by the old-stager captain Ruaridh Scott (27) — to post 178-6 from their 35 overs.

Archie Malcolm and Harry Harper both made early breakthroughs before U16 Mennie (2-27) grabbed the scalp of overseas Gift Kwatsha for 56.

Sonning slipped from 78-4 to 123-7 but a wonderful unbeaten 79 courtesy of Oli Rowe — aided and abetted by three not out from Dave Longridge — steered his side home with a rapid 58-run stand for the eighth wicket. In a return fixture, visitors HIGHMOOR ran out 33-run winners at HAMBLEDEN. Batting first for Highmoor, Luke Crawshaw and Owen Crawshaw faced James Grant and Nick Arnold. Both batsmen proved difficult to dislodge, Luke Crawshaw escaping an early departure when Hambleden keeper Paul Richards failed to take the ball cleanly and missed a stumping opportunity.

Luke Crawshaw fell to Grant in the 17th over, bowled on 35. Owen Crawshaw was caught by Simon Murton off his own bowling on 39, six overs later. Phil Rosier bowled without reward and Sam Francis looked to be going unrewarded too until number four batsman Nufail on seven clipped a ball to James Grant at cover. Highmoor were now 128-3 with 10 overs remaining.

Number three batsman Shiva now began to hit the boundary with regularity, finishing on 69 not out with his partner Fazly on 15 not out, and setting a target of 186.

Hambleden were in early trouble when opening batsman Rosier was bowled on four in the third over by Raki. Although Alfie Harris took no wickets, it was his last over which saw the dismissal of Ollie Grant, run out on 14.

Matt Murton fell in the next over, caught by Luke Crawshaw on fiive off the bowling of Vinoth (2-18). At the other end his bowling partner Ram went unrewarded. Martin Calder and Sam Francis almost doubled the score with a partnership of 29, which was broken by Vinoth who had Calder dismissed lbw on 26.

Francis and Simon Murton hit a further 20 runs, but this partnership ended with Babu bowling out Murton on five, while Aroun bowled without reward at the other end. Needing nearly 100 to win and with 11 overs left, James Grant joined Francis and set about attacking the bowling. Neither Luke Crawshaw nor Nufail could dismiss him, but with the partnership on 62 in the penultimate over, Francis was caught by Luke Crawshaw on 25. Nick Arnold joined Grant and the pair saw out the final seven balls, finishing on 0 not out and 49 not out respectively. Hambleden finished on 153-6.