Berkshire march on

BERKSHIRE trounced DEVON by 10 wickets in their opening NCCA Trophy Group 2 match at Henley on Sunday, writes Dave Wright.

The holders rolled over their visitors for 161 and then cruised to their target in just 28.2 overs thanks to Savin Perera, who made 84, and Archie Carter with 69.

He went on to make 84 when Berkshire crushed Cumbria by 151 runs in the Trophy final last September.

The 23-year-old left-handed batsman was again at his attacking best against Devon, his 84 coming from 85 deliveries with his entertaining innings containing three sixes and eight fours.

Carter also faced 85 deliveries and dispatched one maximum and seven fours.

Berkshire’s bowling honours went to Mungo Russell in his first Trophy appearance for the county. The paceman conceded 19 runs in his first two overs but found a much better line and length when brought back into the attack and took a wicket in each of his five overs to finish with

5-41.

Euan Woods claimed 2-37, Luke Beaven 1-11, Jafer Chohan 1-26 and Tom Nugent 1-30.

Berkshire’s next Group 2 game is against Cornwall at Truro on Sunday.