Barnett helps side secure indoor title

A HENLEY Cricket Club teenager, who is also a member of the Berkshire County squad, has won a national cricket title.

Zara Barnett played a leading role as her school team triumphed at the girls’ U13 indoor national finals held at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Barnett, who lives in Lower Assendon and formerly attended Valley Road Primary School, now plays for Millfield School in Somerset, where she took up the game in May 2021.

A total of 944 schools across the UK took part in the competition, and having qualified through a set of regional competitions, Barnett and her Millfield tea- mates arrived at Lord’s ready to play four fast and furious one-hour matches.

In the first match against Wakefield Girls’ High School, Millfield posted a high total. Barnett batted throughout and took vital wickets as they won comfortably. In their second match against West Hill Park School, Hampshire, they fielded first and were set an achievable target to win. However, with several careless run-outs they eventually ran out of wickets and lost a game they could easily have won.

This meant their next match against Stamford School was vital if they were to have any chance of winning the competition. Stamford bowled and fielded well, taking many early Millfield wickets.

Barnett came to the crease and batted with maturity to steady the ship, scoring steadily and building a number of good partnerships. Their score, while not outstanding, gave them a chance. Stamford started fast, and scored quickly in their first few overs. But Barnett came into the attack, and in her first over took two wickets and one run-out. In her second over she took the all-important wicket of Stamford’s captain — a first ball duck. The momentum had swung and Millfield went on to wrap up the match.

This left the final match against the only unbeaten team, St Helen & St Katharine’s from Abingdon. Millfield batted first and scored a strong total which put them in a good position. Taking confidence from their previous win, they bowled well, and looked to have St Helen pinned back. Barnett took early wickets and also made a number of run outs. St Helen’s rallied late on, and Barnett again steadied things with another wicket and a series of dot balls. Finally, St Helen were all out in the last over and Millfield took the match.

The final tournament scores had S Helen and Millfield tied on points, but with a higher number of runs scored, Barnett’s side were crowned champions.