Kedia and Tegg hit record partnership in derby win

HENLEY 2nds matched their first team counterparts as they made it four successive wins to the start of the season as they defeated visitors FALKLAND by seven wickets at the Brakspear Ground on Saturday.

Batting first the visitors were bowled out for 162 with both Freddy Loveland and Declan Farland taking three wickets each.

In reply, Henley eased to 165-3 with the in-form Matt Dalrymple top scoring with 60.

In Division 3A league leaders KIDMORE END ran out 59-run winners in their home derby clash with HARPSDEN.

Kidmore captain Singh won the toss and elected to bat, in bright sunshine, but wary of the initial green tinge in the wicket.

This trepidation was justified as the ball moved a great deal in humid conditions and off the wicket for the first hour. This was evidenced by the top three batters mustering 34 runs off the bat between them, Singh top scoring with 26, and bowler James Aston taking 1-26 from his nine overs.

As the day got hotter, the pitch became placid and the ball stopped moving about as Leach and Tegg put on 68 for the fourth wicket. Leach played some fine pull shots, striking once onto the roof of the pavilion, during his 26 runs, before he was bowled by a yorker for 26.

His dismissal brought Mayank Kedia to the wicket and he and Tegg set a new fifth wicket club record of 178 runs.

As the pair started to grow in confidence so did the scoring rate. When opening bowler Jones reentered the attack in a bid to remove this key pairing, Tegg decided to counter-attack as he unleashed some brutal pull shots. Between overs 26 and 36 the duo put on more 100 runs. The pair hit 10 sixes between them.

Finally Kedia, whose quick-fire 71 from 63 balls, fell and the partnership was broken. Tegg saw the innings through undefeated on 136 not out, hitting 14 fours and six sixes as Kidmore finished on 303-6. Kidmore's defence got off to a good as they took three wickets, one for Tyagi, who bowled well, one for Frost and one tap on run out leaving Harpsden on 11-3.

Jones was dropped five times in the space of two overs as he smashed Frost out of the attack and continuing the rampage he hit 58 from 45 balls and put on just under 100 for the fourth wicket with Gabriel (38).

Kedia managed to induce a false shot from Jones, a top edged sweep, and caught him out. The fall of this wicket saw the run rate start to climb and the introduction of Faroqui broke the Gabriel/Franklin partnership thanks to a fine catch by Hearn on the boundary.

Faroqui was the pick of the bowlers, taking 4-37 in his nine overs. The last wicket for Harpsden put on 90 more runs as they swung through the line with freedom. The last eight overs of the game petered out as Harpsden finished on 244-9.

Elsewhere in the division, WARGRAVE 2nds went down to a 50-run defeat against THEALE AND TILEHURST.

Batting first Theale and Tilehurst put on 216-9 before bowling Wargrave out for 166.

In Division 4A, a top-order collapse proved fatal for PEPPARD STOKE ROW as they crashed to a second consecutive reverse in a 59-run defeat at MAIDENHEAD AND BRAY 2nds.

Having lost the toss for the fourth time in four games, Peppard put in a creditable performance with the ball as Scott Harris (3-25) once again led from the front, ably supported by young left-arm spinner Connor Lamsdale (3-22) and fellow teenager Owen Simmons (2-38).

With Lamsdale’s fellow twirler Matt Syddall also bowling a tidy spell, the visitors dismissed their opponents for 166 as they seemed to have given themselves a useful position.

However, disaster struck for Pepaprd as the top four of Andy Watts, Fergus Nutt, Will Legg and skipper Dan Hayden were all dismissed cheaply as they crashed to 12-4.

Harris (41) showed his talent with the bat for the second consecutive week, but a couple more quick wickets fell to leave his side 53-6.

Syddall was arguably the away side’s final hope, but when he fell for 16 — one of only four Peppard batsmen to reach double figures — it heralded the end as his side were bowled out for 107 with almost 12 overs of their innings remaining.

Elsewhere in the division, HENLEY 3rds defeated PURLEY by 62 runs.

Batting first Ben Purchese top scored with 61 as Henley put on 272-9. In reply Purley were all out for 210.

WARGRAVE 3rds maintained their impressive start in Division 5A as they defeated HAYES 2nds by four wickets.

Batting first Hayes put on 225-8 before Wargrave reached 229-6 with one over to spare.

KIDMORE END 2nds maintained their 100 per cent record in Division 7A as they defeated WOKINGHAM 5ths by six wickets.

Batting first Wokingham were all out for 159 with Vikas Chib taking 4-17 and Tom Branch 3-34. In reply Ben Greenwood hit 80 not out to help his side to 160-4.

In Division 8A, KIDMORE END 3rds went down to a seven-wicket defeat against BRADFIELD 2nds.

Batting first, Kidmore End put on 161-5 with Callum Driscoll top scoring with 62 not out. In reply Bradfield eased to 162-3.

In Division 10C, KIDMORE END 4ths went down to a 129-run defeat against KEW 4ths.

Batting first, Kew put on 241-9 with Nandan Koti taking 3-32. In reply Paul Lawson hit a half-century but this wasn’t enough as Kidmore End closed their allotted overs on 112-6.