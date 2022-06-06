Roberts misses out on ton as side hit top spot

HENLEY polished off SLOUGH with ease in a 117-run victory that took them to the top of Division 1 of the Home Counties Premier League last Saturday.

Henley top the table by four points from Aston Rowant who defeated Wokingham and by six points from former leaders Datchet, who stumbled at Banbury.

Once again the toss went Henley’s way, skipper Tom Nugent electing to bat in cloudy, breezy conditions. The first four overs were pretty subdued and culminated with the loss of Matt Rowe, caught at slip, and a cheeky single from the incoming Mike Roberts to get himself off the mark.

The in-form Johnny Connell steadily warmed to his task and led the way. Within a few overs both bowlers were finding the boundary and, in Connell’s case, beyond with regularity.

Try as they might, nothing the Slough bowlers did looked remotely like dislodging the visiting Henley pair though Connell rode his luck with a skier into no man’s land and a dropped catch.

Drinks at 25 overs saw Henley 126 to the good. Roberts accelerated past 50 and caught up Connell, both level pegging in the 70s until Connell swiped at an Aktar delivery and saw his leg stump uprooted, ending a 180-run partnership and innings that both promised so much more. Roberts pushed on but found himself becalmed on 99. That one run to make the ton proved at first elusive, and then beyond his grasp as Richard Morris called him through for a tight single and Sheridon Gumbs made no mistake with a direct throw from cover.

Morris followed his team-mate back to the pavilion three balls later, after which the innings stuttered. A few overs before, 300 plus had looked on the cards, but now it was more of a struggle. Everyone contributed, notably Liam Hilditch with a spirited 20 from 19 balls, but Henley had to be content with 272.

In the event, 272 proved more than enough. Gumbs was gone in the second over, and Slough’s flashing stumps signalled the end of Rafiq’s day, Harry Jordan’s second victim. After 12 overs, spin replaced seam and Adam Searle’s third ball did for Avas.

This saw the belated entry of Dan Lincoln, doubtless looking forward to a hearty feast of Henley spinners. But it was not to be as Shaariq Sheikh’s first ball removed him thanks to Nugent’s athleticism in catching a rebound off keeper Stewart Davison. Slough’s talismanic gun player was gone.

That was the beginning of the end. Searle bowled Rahim Aktar, Josh Lincoln holed out at long-off and Sheikh (4-38 off 10 overs) rattled and rolled over the middle and lower order, before Euan Brock castled former Henley man Ali Raja, and Rowe finally put paid to Nawaz to bring the curtain down in the 46th over.

As a contest, it had been over long before, but Slough skipper Nadeem Syed showed stubborn resistance (worth two bonus points) with an unbeaten 42 which only delayed the inevitable outcome.

Speaking after the game a delighted Nugent said: “This wa another great performance. Johnny and Mikey batted beautifully again and gave us a great foundation, it was a shame we didn’t kick on and get to 300, but still a good score.

“The bowling and fielding were very good again, early wickets got us ahead of the game and Searle and Sheikh bowled brilliantly from there to ensure the win.”

Tomorrow (Saturday) Henley entertain last season’s bogey side Finchampstead in the last of their first set of 50-over matches.