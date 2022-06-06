Stevens top scores as villagers win run chase

AROUND 10 dropped catches in a lacklustre fielding performance saw HURLEY slip to a 155-run defeat at home against PINKNEYS GREEN in their Premiership Division clash on Saturday.

Pinkneys Green, batting first, posted a formidable 299-6 with skipper Jack Stemp making a century. The match started well for the hosts, winning the toss, and inviting Pinkneys to bat first. Aman Singh got an early breakthrough, trapping Reddy lbw in the fourth over.

Praveen Sabba (66) came in swinging and rode his luck as chances flew over the slips and gully until playing all round an arm ball from Saeed Ajmal. Phil Ridgeway had Tikoo caught behind and a wicket on debut for Noman Kayani saw the visitors at 142-4 after 24 overs.

Woeful fielding from the home side saw Stemp (103 not out) and Sheyan Patel (81) add 147 for the fifth wicket and it wasn’t until the returning Gautam Singh held a return catch in the last over that the partnership was broken. The final ball of the innings saw Kaleka caught at extra cover by Yasir Gul leaving Hurley a formidable target of 300 to win.

The Hurley reply started brightly with Gurpreet Singh and Waqar Saeed hitting 11 runs from the first over. Saeed fell in the second over, bowled by Neal Vadher but this did nothing to slow the run rate with Gurpreet and Jagdeep going for their shots.

The loss of both batsmen within a couple of overs at 52-3 in the seventh put the brakes on. Kayani (41) batted sensibly but only Phil Ridgeway (13) of the middle order managed to stay with him for any length of time.

Three wickets for Bandla put paid to any hopes Hurley had of winning the match and the best they could hope for was to gain some batting points. A spirited 18 not out from Gautam secured the second batting point but the return of Kaleka with 3-10 in three overs ended the match in the 29th over.

In Chilterns Division 2 HARPSDEN 2nds ran out four wicket winners against WINCHMORE HILL.

Batting first, Winchmore Mill put on 211-9 with Toby Stevens taking 4-32. In reply, Harpsden eased to victory at 214-6 with Will Stevens top scoring with 76 not out.

HURLEY 2nds succumbed to their first Chilterns Division 2 defeat of the season at EMMBROOK AND BEARWOOD, with the hosts chasing down a formidable target of 267 at a canter to win by six wickets and with four overs to spare.

Hurley won the toss elected to bat. Openers Clive Williams (31) and Mandeep Singh (61) proceeded steadily putting on 102 for the first wicket, both profiting from being dropped early on in their innings. Singh was the more aggressive, hitting several boundaries as he brought up his half-century off 49 balls. At drinks, the visitors were 95-0. Singh was bowled after the restart by Jamie Goodwin (2-35) in the 24th over, quickly followed by Williams well caught behind off the leg-spin of Dan Mead (2-31) in the 25th.

The spinners proved far more economical and difficult to get away, with Alec McNab (0-30) bowling well with little reward. Haider-Ali Baig (13) tamely chipped to cover off Goodwin and Mead had Akash Singh (one) hit in front to leave Hurley 136-4 off 29 overs.

Hurley then hit 130 off the final 15 overs. Ravi Singh (42 off 31 balls), Sher Singh (69 off 57 balls) and the skipper Joban Singh (16 not out off 16 balls) led the charge as the home bowlers started to wilt.

Ravi was caught behind from the medium pace of Adrian Trueman (1-57) at 232-5 in the 41st over, the pair putting on 90 for the fifth wicket and Sher was caught in the deep from the last over of the innings, skipper Ravi Balakrishnan (1-41) being the beneficiary.

In reply the home team cruised to victory although the loss of an early wicket as Sayandeep Das (one) was bowled by youngster Kumalye Hussain (1-41) in the fourth over.

The reply was largely marshalled by Jamie Goodwin (135 not out) who played shots all around the ground bringing up his 50 off 58 balls and his 100 off 101, as he massively profited from being dropped twice — once before he had scored and once on one.

Trueman (31) slapped a rapid knock adding 50 in seven overs until trying to heave one too many and being caught in the deep off Joban Singh (1-53).

Singh turned to his 17-year-old spinner Liam Cole (1-45), who bowled well with little luck. At drinks the game was evenly poised with Emmbrook on 129-2 and still needing 138 to win off the final 22 overs but with plenty of wickets in hand.

The break again proved helpful to the fielding team — Cole removing Ian Ratcliffe (29) clean bowled in the 24th over at 129-3, having put on 65 for the third wicket.

Ejaz Hussain (0-37) plied his medium pace trundlers to good effect to stifle the run rate, but with Joban Singh trying to rotate his bowlers to get another wicket the change of Ravi Singh (0-40) and Joe Barrass (0-19) came in for some punishment as Goodwin and Balakrishnan (49) combined to add 115 in 16 overs with very few alarms to take Emmbrook to the brink of victory.

Goodwin was dropped for a third time before Balakrishnan was bowled by Mandeep Singh (1-28) with one that kept a little low. It was left to Harry Ramsey (seven not out) to hit the winning runs, with Goodwin carrying his bat, to win by six wickets.