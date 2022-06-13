Roberts bags second three-wicket haul

ALED Roberts grabbed a second three-wicket haul of the weekend as he moved to the top of the PEPPARD STOKE ROW wicket-taking charts as their Sunday side went down by 40 runs at home to READING UNIVERSITY STAFF.

U15 left-arm seamer Tom Wilkinson (2-22) bowled a terrific spell as he grabbed two early wickets, but the visitors replied as Faisal Butt smashed a rapid 45 until he became one of Roberts (3-53) victims.

It was the introduction of Aaron, however, which proved decisive, the hard-hitting all-rounder smashing his first ball for a straight six before going onto hammer an unbeaten 97 which led the Staff to 226-6 from their 35 overs.

Bradfield College duo Reuben Leedham and Nick Murdoch both looked in good touch at the top of the Peppard reply, and the former’s elder brother Alex also chipped in with a spritely 28 until a rapid collapse saw the hosts 76-5 after 17 overs.

Richard Ashton did his best to keep the home side in contention, and with skipper Ruaridh Scott adding 24, there was some sort of hope on a ground which at times has been impossible to defend this season.

However, with 75 needed from the final four overs, Ashton (59 not out) could only take 22 off the following two, and with Aaron bowling a brace of dot balls at the start of the 34th, it was left for young Wilkinson to provide the only late firework on a gloomy early evening with his first maximum in senior cricket as Peppard closed on 186-8.