Villagers pass their university challenge in Queen’s Jubilee friendly clash

EWELME ran out winners in a Twenty20 Queen’s Jubilee friendly match at Cow Common on bank holiday Friday against a BATH UNIVERSITY side.

Batting first the hosts put on 125 runs in their allotted overs with opener N Van Der Merwe top scoring with 30 and T Stanmore chipping in with 21.

In reply Bath University were dismissed for 69 with A Firth, M Wood and Stanmore all taking two wickets each.