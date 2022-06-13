Monday, 13 June 2022

Villagers pass their university challenge in Queen’s Jubilee friendly clash

EWELME ran out winners in a Twenty20 Queen’s Jubilee friendly match at Cow Common on bank holiday Friday against a BATH UNIVERSITY side.

Batting first the hosts put on 125 runs in their allotted overs with opener N Van Der Merwe top scoring with 30 and T Stanmore chipping in with 21.

In reply Bath University were dismissed for 69 with A Firth, M Wood and Stanmore all taking two wickets each.

