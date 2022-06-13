Villagers pass their university challenge in Queen’s Jubilee friendly clash

Goring street party sees residents unite to celebrate the Queen
ABOUT 40 people attended a street party in Goring ... [more]
Monday, 13 June 2022
EWELME ran out winners in a Twenty20 Queen’s Jubilee friendly match at Cow Common on bank holiday Friday against a BATH UNIVERSITY side.
Batting first the hosts put on 125 runs in their allotted overs with opener N Van Der Merwe top scoring with 30 and T Stanmore chipping in with 21.
In reply Bath University were dismissed for 69 with A Firth, M Wood and Stanmore all taking two wickets each.
13 June 2022
1,100 people attend picnic on village green after search for tables and chairs
MORE than 1,100 people attended a jubilee lunch ... [more]
