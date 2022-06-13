Singh duo shine with bat and ball as Hurley triumph

FOR the second week running, dropped catches proved costly as HURLEY slipped to a 231-run Premiership defeat away at EMBROOK AND BEARWOOD.

The home side racked up 333-4 in 45 overs with Andy Lazenbury smashing 207 from 121 deliveries.

The afternoon started well enough for Hurley as Naeem Khan made an early breakthrough with a rising delivery that Alex Cobb (11) edged to Mike Walton behind the stumps who took a fine head high

catch.

Aman Singh replaced Navjot at the Football Ground end and bowled Matt Loxton (11) in his first over. This brought Lazenbury to the crease at 59-2 and things rapidly went downhill for the visitors.

Aman had Ollie Williams (25) out lbw. Lazenbury made his intentions clear from the start, making effective use of the short boundaries on two sides of the ground, clearing the ropes on no less than 19 occasions.

Hurley had their chances to dismiss Lazenbury but spilled half a dozen chances, most of which were on the boundary.

Jagdeep Singh had Jack Narraway (22) caught behind at 198-4 but after that it was the Lazenbury show. He passed his century and then 150 with ease and despite starting to tire reached his double century.

With such a massive total on the board, Narraway was able to set attacking fields, with five slips lined up for Richard Cole bowling from the Football Ground End.

Cole accounted for both openers, caught behind by Narraway with only 20 runs on the board. Clive Williams (33) and Yasir Gul (19) showed some dogged resistance with a 36-run partnership in 16 overs, but the match was over as far as a meaningful contest was concerned.

Four wickets in three overs saw the visitors slump to 62-6 with Mike Walton coming in to face an Andy Robertson hat-trick ball, which he safely negotiated.

The only thing Hurley could hope to gain from the match was a batting point or two and Williams and Walton set out their stall to try and frustrate the bowling for as long as was possible.

Williams eventually fell to a run out, hitting the ball firmly to mid-wicket and setting off for a non-existent single.

Walton was left to bat with the tail and a spirited 20 from Naeem Khan got them to within a couple of runs of the batting point before falling to Willy Wells. Amit Kumar (three) managed to last long enough to ensure Hurley got into triple figures and at least secured a point.

In Chiltern Division 1, HARPSDEN 2nds went down to a 72-run defeat away at LITTLE MARLOW.

Batting first the home side put on 245-6 with Sam Bradley taking 2-51 for the visitors. In reply, Harpsden were all out for 173 with opening batsman Mrinal Madina top scoring with 41. In Chiltern Division 2, hosts HURLEY 2nds ran out six wicket winners at home against THE LEE 2nds.

Hurley won the toss and skipper Josh Cole asked the visitors to bat. Ed Boakes (one) and Neil Hollister (29) struggled against the new ball swing of Joban Singh (5-23), although it was debutant Raman Singh (1-13) who made the breakthrough in the fourth over, removing Boakes thanks to the first of two sharp catches at slip by Cole.

Joban proceeded to tear through the middle order — Mark Channer (one) caught at slip, Tor Stockdale (0) lbw, Tom Tillyer (five) smartly caught behind by Archie Wild and Nathan Cleaver-Brown (0) bowled to leave The Lee on 27-5 after 13 overs.

Tegan Stockdale (five) was run out trying a quick single only to be sent back by her

captain after good work by

Ravi Singh who threw to the bowler to leave her comfortably short.

U13 Zach Cleaver-Brown (29) combined with Hollister to add 49 in 10 overs against the second string bowlers. The opener was eventually out lbw to the returning Joban Singh ending his 88 ball and 110 minute vigil.

The score of 93-7 soon became 102 all out, as the spin pairing of Liam Cole and Ravi Singh (2-3) wreaked havoc with the tail; Singh removed Cleaver-Brown caught behind off a healthy nick, Cole had James Sharman (three) slapping to square leg, and Singh wrapped up the innings having Guy Morgan (three) caught at midwicket by a diving Joban.

Only two batters made double figures, and The Lee’s innings was helped by a plethora of extras including five penalty runs for the ball striking the keeper’s helmet.

Chasing 103 to win, openers Cole (37) and Wild (15) started brightly, striking in excess of a run a ball, as Boakes and Dave Hollister struggled for consistency.

Boakes bowled Wild with the score on 45 in the seventh over before the first change bowlers of Guy Morgan and U13 Tegan Stockdale (3-10) were introduced and stemmed the flow of runs.

Stockdale was the pick of the visiting bowlers and got her reward f by having Akash Singh (10) caught at cover and Ravi Singh (0) caught at extra cover in the 12th over, before bowling Cole with one that nipped away from the inform batsman to leave Hurley on 75-4 off 16 overs.

Mandeep Singh (28 not out) and Ejaz Hussain (five not out) saw off the remaining runs with no further alarms. Mandeep hit the winning runs off Cleaver-Brown to win the match with 23 overs to spare.