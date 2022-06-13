Hennessy narrowly misses out on century in Peppard victory

GORING went down to a 66-run Premier Division defeat away at WEST READING last Saturday.

Batting first, the home side put on 202-9 from their allotted overs with Peter Slade taking 3-18 and Alfie Gammer-Flitcroft 2-31.

In reply Goring were bowled out for 136 in an innings which was made up with extras top scoring with 50. Jez Mayo top scored with 36 for Goring while Oliver Matthews chipped in with 22.

Paddy Hennessy’s magnificent 97 fired PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds to a five-wicket home success against WEST READING 3rds in Division 1A.

The visitors made a solid start until left-arm spinner Taylor Vines (2-31) and the returning Roy Hayden (0-34) — the league’s all-time top wicket-taker just nine victims away from 1,000 — tightened things up in the middle overs.

Aamir Hayat (52) helped re-assert West Reading’s good position, but the evergreen Mick Chard — enjoying yet another renaissance in a glittering career spanning more than four decades — scalped 5-45 to dismiss the away side for 232.

Hennessy and Riaan Ackerman set a useful platform in the chase, and the introduction of University returnee Marcus Laing saw him and Hennessy add a match-winning third-wicket partnership.

Laing eventually fell for 48 before Hennessy was trapped lbw three short of what would have been a first Peppard ton in six years, but skipper Matt Vines held his nerve with an unbeaten 22 to steer his side over the line for a second consecutive victory.

Elsewhere in the division, CHECKENDON ran out winners in their home clash with BERKSHIRE ROYALS in a closely fought encounter.

The visitors chose to bat and began dyanmically, going at eight runs per over for the first 10 overs, thanks to 33 in 24 balls from opener Rizmy.

Checkendon’s change bowlers redressed the balance with their accuracy, helped by some sharp catching. Some late blows took the total to 182 all out in 35 overs.

The home team lost three wickets for 37 in reply but were rescued by an excellent 71 ball 81 (including 15 fours) from Jake Jackson who was then run out.

Despite further loss of wickets, skipper Sathia Jobe completed the task with an undefeated 30 as Checkendon won by one wicket with four balls to spare.

Aled Roberts snaffled 3-25 from his eight-over spell, but PEPAPRD STOKE ROW 3rds crashed to a fourth consecutive Division 2 defeat as they went down by six wickets at KNOWL HILL.

Hugh Asquith gave the away side a steady start which was furthered by useful knocks from Dave Lambert (46) and Dom Hall (30) — both on seasonal debut — only for Peppard to be bowled out for 140 with more than four of their scheduled 40 overs remaining.

The hosts played out encouraging and economical opening spells from U14 duo James Bee and Archie Watson, but the introduction of off-spinner Roberts precipitated a collapse.

Peppard skipper Matt Kimber also picked up a wicket, but Matt Crawcour’s unbeaten 47 helped the home side to victory.

In Division 3 WOODCOTE 2nds went down to a five-wicket defeat against EARLEY 3rds.

The match was due to take place at Earley’s ground, but when Woodcote’s first team match against Waltham St Lawrence was conceded by Waltham, Earley accepted the offer of playing at Woodcote.

The visitors won the toss and chose to field with the home team being bowled out for 98 in under 27 overs. Several Woodcote batsmen looked to be set for a high score and then lost their wickets through injudicious strokes.

The highest score in the Woodcote innings was Josh Blake’s 19. All the Earley bowlers bowled a tight line, but Phil Jones excelled himself at the end of the innings with 5-2 runs in 3.4 overs.

The Woodcote bowlers were unable to emulate Earley’s performance with the ball. With a low total to defend, there were too many loose deliveries and Earley passed the Woodcote total in just over 28 overs. The best performance from a Woodcote bowler came from Paul Clark with 2-19 in eight overs, followed by Rakesh Nair, 1-11 in six overs.