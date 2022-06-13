Cup holders knocked out

DEFENDING champions PEPPARD STOKE ROW crashed out of the Berkshire League Twenty20 Cup with a four-wicket home defeat to SILCHESTER.

Having won the toss, Jason Vaughan-Davies blasted 40 from just 22 balls to give the hosts a fast start, and with fellow southern African Kirk Graham chipping in with 34, Peppard set a competitive 161-7 from their 20 overs.

Silchester’s run chase was well led by the prolific Yaunas Khan (52), but after a strong opening stand, Peppard tightened the screw and reduced their opponents to 101-6 with six overs remaining on the back of useful spells from youngsters Connor Lamsdale (2-29) and Owen Simmons (2-31).

However, last year’s runners-up gained their revenge and moved into the semi-finals with a hard-hitting seventh-wicket stand between Ahsan Malik and Najeeb Ahmed, ultimately crossing the line with three balls to spare.