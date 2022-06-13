Monday, 13 June 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Cup holders knocked out

DEFENDING champions PEPPARD STOKE ROW crashed out of the Berkshire League Twenty20 Cup with a four-wicket home defeat to SILCHESTER.

Having won the toss, Jason Vaughan-Davies blasted 40 from just 22 balls to give the hosts a fast start, and with fellow southern African Kirk Graham chipping in with 34, Peppard set a competitive 161-7 from their 20 overs.

Silchester’s run chase was well led by the prolific Yaunas Khan (52), but after a strong opening stand, Peppard tightened the screw and reduced their opponents to 101-6 with six overs remaining on the back of useful spells from youngsters Connor Lamsdale (2-29) and Owen Simmons (2-31).

However, last year’s runners-up gained their revenge and moved into the semi-finals with a hard-hitting seventh-wicket stand between Ahsan Malik and Najeeb Ahmed, ultimately crossing the line with three balls to spare.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33