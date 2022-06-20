Monday, 20 June 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Wargrave knocked off top spot

WARGRAVE slipped to their first Home Counties Premier League Division 2 defeat of the season away at THAME TOWN last Saturday in a low-scoring clash.

Having won the toss and electing to bat first, Wargrave were dismissed for 88 runs in just under 35 overs.

Sraven Konidena top scored with 29 with only Rodri Lewis and Euan Woods being the other Wargrave players to make double figures.

In reply Thame eased to victory in just over 18 overs as they reached 90-2 with Lewis taking both wickets.

The result saw Wargrave slip from top of the table to third place – 21 points behind league leaders Harefield.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Wargrave entertain Tring Park (11.30am).

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33