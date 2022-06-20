Pupils get back into the swing as annual kwik cricket festival makes return

FOLLOWING a postponement for two years due to covid, Shiplake College hosted its annual Primary School Kwik Cricket festival last Friday.

Five teams took part, with children from Caversham’s The Heights, Sonning Common and Badgemore taking part.

The philosophy was about inclusivity, fun and enjoyment using the pairs-based format giving all children an experience of batting and bowling. All the matches were played in good spirit with plenty of talent on display and each child received a certificate of participation from the college and a medal donated by Invesco.

Pupils from Shiplake College helped with the umpiring and scoring duties.

Chris Ellison, director of cricket at Shiplake College, said: “We are delighted to have set this cricket festival up for the children. It was clear from the smiles and energy levels those taking part were having a great time. Congratulations to all the boys and girls for their efforts to make the morning such a success. We will be planning to build on this next year with more schools taking part.”