Rumble duo in fine form with bat for Unicorns

PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS picked up a win as they visited HENLEY HERCULES for the latter’s first-ever game at the Brakspear Ground.

The Hercules side featured eight U15s against a Peppard side who included a number of youngsters of their own.

Having chosen to bat, the Unicorns got away to a flying start as U14 Adi Hector retired on 51 from just 22 balls, continuing an astonishing run of form which saw him rack up 348 runs at an average of 116 across six consecutive days playing for a variety of Oratory School and Peppard sides.

Further runs from Sam Heritage (56 retired), U15 Ben Rumble (50 retired from 19 deliveries) and Steve Rumble (57) helped the visitors post 298-5 from their 35 overs on a magnificent track with a rapid outfield, Abeer Gogia the pick of the Henley attack with 2-19.

Opener Gogia also looked good with the bat and Jim Atkinson chipped in with a spritely 20, but the hosts lost wickets at regular intervals as U14 Rudi Derbyshire (2-12) impressed with the ball.

The highlight for Henley was a 38-run partnership between father-and-son duo Richard and George Piercy, with the latter looking agood talent in top-scoring with 22 on top of keeping wicket for 55 overs across the day.

Hector (2-12) matched Derbyshire’s figures during a tidy spell of off-spin at the death, Henley eventually closing on 134-9 as Peppard triumphed by 48 runs.