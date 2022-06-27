Final date for Woodcote

IN a thrilling encounter at WOODCOTE on Thursday of last week, the hosts were at their best as they overcame STRATFIELD TURGIS in the semi-final of the Berkshire League Twenty20 competition.

Stratfield batted first and looked to be in good shape at the half-way point at 77-2. The two wickets had come in Keegan Shepherd’s first fiery over, but Agarwal (47) and Cockcroft (43) looked in good shape for Stratfield.

The big wicket came with the dismissal of Agarwal, Scott Gore making the catch at long-off look easy off Olly Nicholson’s bowling.

After his dismissal, tight bowling restricted the run-rate and Stratfield finished on 134-6. Shepherd (3-30) was the main wicket-taker, but all six bowlers used returned tidy figures.

When Woodcote batted, openers Jonny Clark and Paul Knox both looked in good form, but Clark sustained an injury and had to retire.

Knox (42) and Shepherd (20) took the score to 75 and when Scott Gore (30) and Ryan Lennard (20) came together at 87-2 the duo played some sublime stroke-play and running between the wickets. The win was wrapped-up in the 19th over to give Woodcote a seven-wicket win and a place in the final, the date and venue yet to be decided.