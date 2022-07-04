Record-breaking Baig hits first ever ton as villagers maintain winning run

HURLEY maintained their 100 per cent record in Sunday matches this season as they defeated visitors HARROW WAYFARERS by 68 runs at Shepherds Lane.

Haider-Ali Baig, who at 15 years and 262 days old, became the youngest player to score a century for the hosts in a match that saw two stunning catches by Nigel Haines and a wicket with his first ball for Usmaan Zaman.

With Mo Basharat injured, Shoaib Kayani deputised as captain, won the toss and opted to bat first, opening the batting himself with Baig.

Both batsmen found runs hard to come by at first with Withanage bowling a spell of 8-4-5-2. The partnership had reached 34 when Kayani (21) dragged out of his crease and the sharp hands of keeper Johnny Laxton whipped off the bails. Only two more runs were added before Mubashir Nabi holed out to give Withanage his second wicket.

Baig started his marathon innings slowly and as partners came and went, gradually got into his stride. Archie Wild (25) and Hamzah Zaman (23) were the only other two batsmen to get into double figures.

With a declaration looming Baig upped his scoring rate to try and get to the three figures that he had been cruelly denied a couple of weeks previously when out for 99. When the ninth wicket went down, he still needed two more runs as Nigel Haines walked out to the middle.

The first delivery from Moffatt to Haines was a bouncer that he fended off before getting a single off the next delivery to give Baig the strike. With the field all pushed in, the teenager was unable to score off the next four deliveries. Haines then played out a maiden, leaving Baig to face Ball and he pulled the second ball of the over to the square-leg boundary to be greeted with cheers as he reached 102. Hurley immediately declared their innings on 211-9.

The Wayfarers’ reply started briskly with Laxton going for his shots against Hamzah Zaman and Maz Nabi. Zaman got the breakthrough in the fifth over when Bennet (nine) was caught off a full toss at mid-off by Kayani.

With the seamers failing to make any further impression, Liam Cole was brought into the attack and started with a maiden. His next couple of overs saw him punished by Laxton (62) but the young off-spinner had the last word thanks to a low catch at slip by Haines.

Two balls later he had his second wicket as McGee went without scoring. At the start of the last hour, the visitors were 89-3 and needing just over a run a ball it was a case of whether they could hang on for a draw.

Haines was brought on from the Shepherds Lane end and struck in his third over to dismiss Pritchard, another wicket for Cole and two more for Haines put Hurley on the brink of victory.

Baig replaced Cole and capped his successful day with a wicket, thanks to a diving catch by Haines. With one more wicket needed, Usmaan Zaman was brought on to bowl for the first time in a senior match for Hurley and wrapped up the win with his first ball, dismissing McLaughlin to leave the visitors all out for 143.

WOODCOTE ran out winners in their home clash with NETTLEBED in an entertaining encounter.

Batting first, Woodcote scored 221-8 in their 35 overs. Seventeen-year-old Archie Clark (50) scored his maiden half-century for the club, while captain James Worsfold also hit a half-century (62).

Nettlebed batted well to get close to the Woodcote total, finishing on 192 all out. Skipper Owen Simmons was 79 not out while Woodcote’s best bowling came from James Worsfold 3-23 and Matt Webber 3-42.

REFRESHERS realised they were in for another high-scoring game at CHECKENDON when Rashul Singhal (63) and Mithun Rajid (52) put on 101 for the home team’s third wicket.

Undaunted by the final of 209-8 in 35 overs, the visitors were given a good start by opener James Waddington’s 45.

The game was truly afoot when allrounder Jasraj came in and struck 73 not out in only 42 deliveries that included four sixes.

Paceman Sathia Jobe led the resistance for Checkendon, finishing with 5-33 as Refreshers fell agonisingly short of their target on 207-8 at the close.

U16 Nick Murdoch recorded back-to-back centuries but still ended up on the losing side as FLEET STREET STROLLERS pulled off a stunning five-wicket heist against PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS.

The Londoners asked the Unicorns to bat first, yet Pradeep Kumar (43) and Murdoch gave the hosts a perfect start until the former was bowled by Strollers skipper Alistair Macauley.

Murdoch was joined by his father Brandon as the pair proceeded to take control of the contest, Nick opening up after passing 50 and playing one ramp shot which went for a one bounce four over the wicket-keeper’s head.

He went on to a 99-ball ton before retiring, having made his first century just eight days before for the club’s second team.

Murdoch senior eventually departed for 33, but Matt Ravden and Steve Rumble combined to help the Unicorns total 242-2 from their 40 overs.

Fleet Street openers Mark Daly (32) and Rob Wall (33) had their side on track, if slightly behind the required rate, during a half-century opening stand, but two wickets apiece from Unicorns captain Ruaridh Scott (2-26) and Owen Ravden (2-48) left the hosts on top as drinks were taken with Strollers 91-4.

Kiwi Mike Pittams – playing his first game since 2019 – played with a swashbuckling style and left the Strollers needing 100 from the last 10 overs.

Peppard Common proved a tough ground to defend, with Pittams smashing the ball to all parts during a whirlwind unbeaten 112 which helped his side home with three balls to spare.

Teenage duo Harry Roberts and James Bee helped inspire PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAHS to a narrow seven-run success at home to WOKINGHAM 2nds.

Peppard Stoke Row sponsors The Oratory School hosted the game to kick off their cricket week, and Roberts — aided by fellow U16 Harry Harper (28) — led the way with 43 as the Maharajahs were bowled out for

122, Ethan Tatum starring with 5-14.

U14 Bee made an early breakthrough before Ben Proudfoot and Aled Roberts (both 2-22) kept the pressure on.

Harper and his father Mark took a wicket apiece for the Mahas before Bee (3-12) came back to leave his side on the brink of victory, one which was sealed when Chris Proudfoot claimed the final dismissal with Wokingham all out for 115.

HAMBLEDEN ran out five-wicket winners in their 35-overs clash with TOM ELLIOTT XI at the Dene.

Batting first, the visitors reached 20 before losing the wicket of M Sherwood on three, caught at mid-wicket by James Lambert off the bowling of Nick Arnold.

In the next over James Grant bowled H Lewis on two, then in the 14th took his second wicket bowling J Moffatt on 48.

Having replaced Arnold, Chris Sanders (2-27) took the wicket of Charlie Bendon, caught on 36 at mid-off by Matt Murton, and his next over had L Lamb caught on five at deep mid-wicket by Delaney Hanson.

Sumanth replaced Grant and bowled exceptionally tightly, taking L Bibbey’s wicket for seven through a catch off his own bowling.

Hanson replaced first Sanders then changed ends to replace Sumanth with James Lambert partnering Hanson for the final seven overs. Both took a wicket by bowling Tom Paton-Smith on 18, and Johnny Van den Arend on one, respectively.

J Elliott and Matthew Dorich saw out the final few balls to finish on two and 48 not out, and set a target of 181 for Hambleden to chase.

Openers Phil Rosier and Sumanth laid the foundations of a high score against the bowling of Dorich and Bendon, with a partnership of 79, the wicket of Rosier finally falling to Bendon who bowled him on 37.

Sumanth and Murton added a further 14 runs before Murton and Sumanth had a misunderstanding, leading to both of them being at the non-striker’s end as the ball reached the wicket keeper, Murton consequently run out on two, in Moffatt’s first over.

At the other end Lamb took the wickets of Ollie Grant on 14 and Chris Sanders on 0 in the same over. Hanson joined Sumanth, the pair taking the score up to 149, at which point Tom Elliott bowled Sumanth on 64.

James Grant joined Hanson and the pair reached the target with three overs to spare, finishing on 14 not out and 21 not out respectively.

Matt Skilleter hit a boundary to give hosts GREYS GREEN a three-wicket home win against BRIGHTWELL-CUM-SOTWELL.

The visitors won the toss and batted first in bright and breezy conditions and started cautiously against some challenging bowling from Ahmed and Singh. Hadland was first to go bowled by Ahmed for six, and with

the score at 31 T Haddison became Barr’s first victim on debut for Greys Green when he was smartly taken at slip by Shafqat.

Benarr was next to go when he was bowled by Barr for 13, and three more wickets followed in quick succession, all to good outfield catches.

M Haddison led a recovery, playing some good drives, until he was run out for 47 and the challenge was taken up by Forster who played aggressively in making 41 not out to guide Brightwell to a respectable 145-8 at tea. Barr with 3-27 and Rugg 2-41 were the pick of the Greys bowlers.

Greys Green started their reply with intent, Hoggart striking two boundaries before being well caught by Skilleter, the Greys captain who was acting as a substitute fielder to cover an injury to the Brightwell keeper.

The brothers Ahmed and Shafqat comfortably added 64 before Ahmed was bowled by M Haddison for 35 and Bateman played some crisp shots before he, for 10, and Shafqat (17) fell in quick succession to Benarr.

Singh, batting in a composed way and playing some elegant shots, seemed to be guiding Greys to a comfortable win before he became the first of three wickets for Clancy, causing panic in the Greys camp, before Skilleter stroked a boundary to secure victory by three wickets.

The previous weekend GREYS GREEN ran out winners in their home clash with BRITWELL SALOME.

Batting first, the visitors put on 168-6 from 41 overs with A Rugg taking 5-51 for the hosts.

In reply, opener Mohammed Shafqat top scored with 59 not out as Greys Green reached their target of 172-3 from just over 35 overs.