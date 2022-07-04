Singh bludgeons century before rain halts clash

HURLEY went down to a 209-run defeat against Premiership high-flyers KNOTTY GREEN at Shepherds Lane last Saturday.

On winning the toss Hurley’s Yasir Gul opted to bowl first and the first few overs provided no clue as to the carnage to come.

Left-arm seamer Amman Mahmood beat the outside of James Baldwin with his first four deliveries of an opening maiden over and after the first four overs there were only 19 runs on the board.

Johnny Patel made his intentions clear by smashing the ball to and over the boundary at every opportunity. After his initial struggle, Baldwin (15) gained in confidence before Hassan Gul caught him at square-leg off Mahmood.

With the scoring rate approaching seven an over, Harpreet Singh replaced Umar Zamman at the river end and Saeed Ajmal was introduced from the Shepherds Lane end.

Ajmal got the wicket of Sukumar, trapped lbw for 35. The next over saw Neel Patel out lbw to Jagdeep Singh without scoring.

Two more catches for Hassan and one in the deep by Harpreet gave Ajmal figures of 4-75 from his 12-over stint, including that of Johnny Patel (119) caught on the square-leg boundary by Hassan. Despite the dismissal of Patel, there was little respite for the bowlers as the visitors racked up 330-7 before declaring after 40 overs.

With a huge score on the board, Knotty Green opened the bowling with the spin pairing of Nikhil Shetty and Himanshu Patel, bowling with the old ball and all the fielders around the bat.

The Hurley reply got off to a flying start, with 15 runs coming from the first over with the help of eight byes. Umar Zamman showed attacking intent with a boundary off Shetty and a six off Patel but was bowled trying to repeat the feat against Patel.

Naheem Khan (four) followed in the next over and despite the loss of two wickets, the hosts were ahead of the required rate after three overs.

Mike Walton’s misjudged sweep to a full toss from Shetty saw the ball balloon off the top edge and the bowler took the return catch. His replacement Hassan only lasted three deliveries and Hurley were in trouble at 58-4.

Harpreet decided attack was the best form of defence blasting 30 runs off a Patel over before falling to Shetty for 35 from 13 deliveries.

When the eighth wicket fell, Hurley were still eight runs short of a batting point but Mahmood (eight) and Ajmal (33) ensured they got to triple figures. Mahmood was the last man out, edging Patel to slip where Rodney Charles took the catch to give Knotty Green the victory.

In Chiltern Division 1, visitors HARPSDEN 2nds ran out eight-wicket winners at LITTLEWICK GREEN 2nds.

Batting first, the home side were dismissed for 131 with Shazad Gulfraz taking 4-23 and James Paice chipping in with 3-25. In reply, Harpsden eased to 135-2 from just over 21 overs with Govind Chand top scoring with 47.

HURLEY 2nds’ Chilterns Division 2 clash at LITTLE MARLOW 2nds was eventually abandoned due to heavy rain that saturated the outfield with the hosts placed at 56-3 chasing 264.

Hurley lost the toss and were asked to bat. Williams (six) and Jasdeep Singh (12) struggled against the pacy Asif Mahmood (2-47), on a pitch offering some bounce, who had Williams gloving a sharp bouncer to slip and Singh slapping to cover point to leave Hurley 45-2 off 11 overs.

Akash Singh (59) continued his fine form with a half-century from 48 balls, with the home bowlers unable to exert much control as the run rate hovered around five per over.

Josh Cole (11) looked in fine form until a rash shot saw him clubbing Matt Wilson (2-51) to long-on where ex-Hurley player Raheem Dad took a simple catch.

Phil Ridgeway (two) was out off Dad to leave Hurley 85-4 in the 20th over and in danger of posting a sub-par score before Mandeep Singh (112) struck a rapid century off only 85 balls containing 15 fours and a six. Mandeep combined with Akash to put on 80 in 11 overs for the fifth wicket, the latter happy to play a supporting role as he contributed only 16 before chipping Tom Lathey to cover, where Arfan Sharif took a good catch.

Joban Singh (29) and Mandeep added a further 85 off nine overs as the home fielding became increasing ragged before Joban was run out going for a second beaten by Nicky Marie junior’s accurate direct hit at the bowler’s end.

From 250-5 Hurley proceeded to press the self-destruct button and in the space of 26 balls disappeared to 263 all out as Marlow skipper Hugh Dickinson had Love (0) and Gurjant Singh (0) bowled in consecutive balls without troubling the scorer, and Mandeep caught at deep square leg.

Youngsters Kumayle Hussain (three not out) and Liam Cole (four) tried to see out a few more overs, Cole playing a cover drive, before he was bowled by a swinging Wilson delivery to end the innings.

Hurley started with the old ball and the spin pairing of veteran Ridgeway and Cole. Both bowled well, with prodigious bounce and turn, and kept a lid on the run rate, and it was the slow left arm of Ridgeway that eventually tempted Richard Tinsley (13) down the track where keeper Akash Singh comfortably removed the bails.

The new ball was taken in the 10th over and paid instant dividends as Marie junior (14) edged the fired-up Mandeep Singh (2-12) to second slip where the safe hands of Ridgeway made no mistake with a smart catch, leaving the home team 32-2 off 12 overs.

Alfie Lathey (10) played a couple of good shots before Mandeep got one through the defences to clip the off stump. At 56-3 this was the last meaningful action as rain brought a halt to the match.