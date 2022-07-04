Oratory skipper holds nerve in run chase

THE ORATORY SCHOOL STAFF produced a fine run chase to overcome visitors PEPPARD STOKE ROW PANDAS by six wickets in their Friday night Twenty20 match.

The away side chose to bat, but slumped to 55-5 as Jimmy Dodworth (2-22) and Levi Gayle (2-25) got to work.

However, Daniel Watts (51 not out) and U14 Archie Watson (31 not out) batted sensibly to help the Pandas close on 143-5.

The Oratory reply started in rapid fashion as Nat Cherry and James Christian tore into the bowling, albeit the latter was well caught by Seb Reynolds off the bowling of Kyle Tappan for 19.

Cherry retired for a well-crafted half-century before three quick wickets fell — including Watson dismissing his father Charlie without scoring — to leave the game in the balance.

However, Staff skipper Mike Hennessy held his nerve, and aided by Dodworth, they took their side over the line with seven balls to spare.