Monday, 04 July 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Woods in fine form for high-flying villagers

WARGRAVE remain second in Division 2 of the Home Counties Premier League after running out four-wicket winners at AMERSHAM last Saturday.

The home side, batting first, were dismissed for 136 with Joe Priestley taking 3-18 and Rhodri Lewis 3-22 for the visitors. In reply Wargrave lost opener Faaez Shamsi (three) early on to leave them at 9-1. Fellow opener Jack Winterbottom put on 42 runs before being trapped lbw as the score moved along to 80-2.

Number three batsman Euan Woods top scored with 56 before being dismissed just before Wargrave reached their target of 137-6.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33