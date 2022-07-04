Woods in fine form for high-flying villagers

WARGRAVE remain second in Division 2 of the Home Counties Premier League after running out four-wicket winners at AMERSHAM last Saturday.

The home side, batting first, were dismissed for 136 with Joe Priestley taking 3-18 and Rhodri Lewis 3-22 for the visitors. In reply Wargrave lost opener Faaez Shamsi (three) early on to leave them at 9-1. Fellow opener Jack Winterbottom put on 42 runs before being trapped lbw as the score moved along to 80-2.

Number three batsman Euan Woods top scored with 56 before being dismissed just before Wargrave reached their target of 137-6.