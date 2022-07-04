Lincoln helps blast Berks into last eight

DAN Lincoln produced an innings of sheer power and aggression that has become his trademark as BERKSHIRE took another step towards retaining the NCCA one-day trophy, writes Dave Wright.

Their inspirational skipper cracked an unbeaten half-century off just 36 balls to earn a six-wicket win over HERTFORDSHIRE and secure the Group 2 title by a two-point cushion from runners-up Devon.

Berkshire restricted their bottom-of-the-table hosts to 184-8 in 50 overs and needed just 26.3 overs to reach their target. Their reward is another clash with Wales NC, a side they defeated twice in the same competition last season, by three wickets in a group game and by 62 runs in the semi-finals, both ties being away.

This season, Berkshire will have home advantage with the quarter-final on July 17 at Falkland, and the semi-final is pencilled in for Finchampstead on August 7. The final is at Wormsley on August 28.

Although they came unstuck against Cornwall, Berkshire’s three group wins have all been by a wide margin and that was again the case at North Mymms last Sunday.

After Henley’s Tom Nugent and Andy Rishton had reduced the home side to 27-3, Berkshire only met with modest resistance led by the Scott brothers, Charles and James, who scored 45 and 35 respectively, enabling Herts to finish on 184-8. Six different bowlers took at least one wicket with Nugent claiming 2-36 and Wargrave’s Euan Woods 2-41.

Berkshire’s batsmen went straight on to the attack, taking just 16 overs to put 100 runs on the board for the loss of Archie Carter for 17, Savin Perera 31 and Woods 23.

Rhodri Lewis was lbw for 16 at 128-4 in the 20th over, but from then on it was a cruise for the trophy holders.

Lincoln remained unbeaten on 50 from 36 balls with four sixes — the last coming off the final ball — and two fours, while Rishton cracked 27 from 20 deliveries with one maximum and two fours.

The Trophy’s other quarter-final ties are Oxfordshire versus Suffolk, Cambridgeshire versus Cumbria and Dorset versus Devon.