Checkendon secure derby honours

WOODCOTE suffered defeat via the Duckworth-Lewis calculation in their Premier Division clash at MORTIMER WEST END last Saturday.

Batting first against a strong home side, Woodcote were all out for 149 in the final over. Paul Knox top-scored with 32, followed by Jez Mayo (28). Rain intervened after 11 overs of the second innings and Mortimer West End were set a target of 120 from 29 overs, a score they achieved for the loss of four wickets.

Elsewhere in the division, GORING ran out 25-run winners at WELFORD PARK. Batting first, the visitors put on 171-9 with Ali Baxter top scoring with 49. In reply, Welford Park were dismissed for 146 with Peter Slade returning bowling figures of 3-26.

CHECKENDON overcame accurate bowling from visitors PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds to reach 215-6 in their Division 1A clash. This was thanks to some well-judged batting, notably from number three Matt Heslop with an undefeated 75 backed up by opener Woody Chapman’s 47 and 39 in 22 balls from Rahul Singhal. Seamer Sam Heritage stood out for the visiting side, taking 2-26.

The Peppard Stoke Row innings was disrupted by a couple of brief rain breaks and failed to spark.

Matt Vines and Gerry Bacon both reached 20 but the combination of left arm swing from Alex Podolski (4-34) and the variations of slow bowler Rama Adigantla (3-16) proved decisive as the visitors were dismissed for 77 in 23 overs.

A sub-par batting display from PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds heralded a six-wicket reverse at home to PURLEY in Division 2.

The hosts struggled after electing to bat as the wily Cyril Cox (2-26) kept the innings in check, a flamboyant 44 from Mark Lambert upping the rate before Ben Hardy (3-31) eventually helped knock over Peppard for just 150.

On a flat track at Peppard Common, that total always looked well below the necessary and so it proved, Sam Poulter’s unbeaten 51 leading his side to victory with almost seven overs to spare.

WOODCOTE 2nds went down to defeat in their Division 3 clash at home against SANDHURST 2nds.

The visitors put on 132 for the first wicket, but with Gary de Pinchart taking 3-25 and Rakesh Patel 3-36 Woodcote managed to stem the flow of runs and the visitors ended on 198-9.

Woodcote were never in the hunt to win the match, losing their first five wickets cheaply. A late order revival led by Gary de Pinchart crowned a good all-round performance with his maiden half century for the club (57), and 19 not out from Neil McDougall, saw Woodcote to some respectability at 148 all out and a loss by 50 runs.