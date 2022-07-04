Hilditch left frustrated as weather denies ton knock

HEAVY rain late in the afternoon left many matches having to be abandoned last Saturday.

In Division 1 HENLEY 2nds slipped to third place in the table after their game was forced to an early close due to the weather at BEACONSFIELD.

The home side, batting first, put on 288-6 from their 52 overs.

In reply, Henley raced to 151-1 from 25 overs with Liam Hilditch poised to reach a century on 95 not out when rain stopped play.

HARPSDEN moved up to second place in Division 3A after beating visitors THATCHAM TOWN by five wickets.

The visitors, batting first, were dismissed for 158 with Zac Jones taking 3-38. In reply, Vernillus Gabriel top scored with 60 not out whilst Stefan Franklin chipped in with 47 not out as the hosts reached their target of 162-5 in just under 26 overs.

Elsewhere in the division, KIDMORE END slipped down to third place after losing out to visitors SONNING by 37 runs.

The visitors, batting first, were all out for 174 with Umer Faoqi taking 3-26 and Mayank Kedia 3-31. In reply, Kidmore End were all out for 137 with Manpreet Singh top scoring with 52.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW’S three-match Division 4A winning run came to a halt as they were beaten by four wickets at COVE 2nds.

Having been asked to bat, Peppard Stoke Row started well with Andy Watts and Chris Humphreys (31) sharing an opening stand of 65 before a trio of dismissals left them on 71-3.

Jason Vaughan-Davies (53 from 40 balls) counter-attacked in dominant fashion and with Watts (77) also showing his trademark obduracy, the pair appeared to have their side in command at 159-3.

Yet they both departed along with Scott Harris to make it 195-6, and despite a cameo 28 from Richard Ashton, Peppard Stoke Row were dismissed for 240 in the 50th over as home skipper Matt Farr took the plaudits with 4-32.

Cove made a solid start before the introduction of Sam Fooks saw Archie Smith tamely chip to Humphreys at backward point.

Harris castled George Roylance and Stuart Divers cheaply, and with Humphreys running out Joe Annette, Peppard Stoke Row were on top when rain arrived with the hosts pm 91-4.

A brief session saw Fooks claim his second to leave Cove 122-5, but the visitors lacked intensity upon the third stanza of the innings.

Ali Ahmed (45 not out) and Roylance (56 from 49 balls) both survived a chance apiece until the latter was trapped lbw by Harris, but the hosts regrouped and ultimately hit the winning runs with 19 balls to spare.

Elsewhere in the division, HENLEY 3rds went down to a seven-wicket defeat at FALKLAND 2nds.

Batting first Henley declared on 276-6 from 49 overs with Rob Kenworthy top scoring with 74 and Hari Radharkrishnan hitting 68. However, in reply the hosts eased to 280-3 in just under 45 overs to wrap up victory.

WARGRAVE 3rds saw their home Division 5A clash with ICKENHAM 3rds eventually abandoned.

The visitors, batting first, put on 245-9 with Aaryan Pawar taking 4-44. In reply Mark Richards hit 60 not out as Wargrave reached 101-2 when rain stopped play in the 20th over.

Division 7A league leaders KIDMORE END 2nds remain top of Division 7A following their three-wicket win at MAIDENHEAD AND BRAY 3rds.

The home side, batting first, were all out for 118 with Assad Ulhaq taking 4-32 and Nish Rajmohan 3-10.

In reply Mark New top scored with 35 as Kidmore End reached their target of 119-7 in the 25th over.

In Division 8A, hosts KIDMORE END 3rds lost out to SONNING 3rds by four wickets.

Jonny Abbott top scored with 51 for the home side who posted 171-8. In reply the visitors reached their target of 174-6 to win the match.

Freddie Meader hit 46 runs for WARGRAVE 4ths in their 148-9 total at WRAYSBURY 3rds in Division 10C. In reply Wraysbury eased to 150-4 to win the match by six wickets.