Woodcote’s Fuller takes the batting honours in Welford win

SIMON FULLER, a WOODCOTE player for more than 20 years took the batting honours as his side defeated WELFORD PARK by 36 runs in the Berkshire League Premier, with the Duckworth-Lewis calculation being needed for the third consecutive week.

Fuller, playing his first match in the first XI in 2022 came in at the fall of the first wicket and proceeded to take apart the Welford Park attack with a mixture of hard-hitting and genuine cricket shots, which brought him a decisive 68 runs, his maiden league fifty, as Woodcote posted an innings total of 212-9.

Also prominent in the Woodcote innings were Joe Webber (30), who shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 76 with Fuller, and Archie Clark (26). After eight overs of the Welford reply, the rain intervened and on the resumption the visitors were set a revised target of 186 from 32 overs. A fearsome spell from Mark Pearson (3-25) and 2-31 in an accurate spell from Olly Nicholson disposed of the top half of the Welford batting and they were eventually bowled out for 149 in the final over with Joe Webber (2-16) bowling a particularly good spell.

Elsewhere in the division GORING went down by five wickets to STRATFIELD TURGIS/HARTLEY WESPALL. After losing the toss and going into bat first, Goring ended on 158-all out with a strong 58 from captain Chris Walsh. In reply Stratfield Turgis were 159-5.

In Division 1A Daniel Watts continued his fine form to lead PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2NDS to a dramatic five-run Duckworth/Lewis/Stern triumph at home to EARLEY.

Watts (87) combined with Berkshire Over 60s 2nds’ captain Gerry Bacon (61) in a terrific second-wicket stand, and with teenager Harry Roberts (40no from 30 balls) and skipper Matt Vines (32no) striking the ball sweetly later on, PSR totalled 253-3 from their 40 overs.

Rob Dyer made an early breakthrough for the home side, but Earley replied with Ranvir Rana (54) and Gary Shacklady (35) keeping them in contention.

Rain reduced the required total to 212 from 35 overs, but despite the best efforts of Vish Shende (83no), U14 Rudi Derbyshire (2-42) again held his nerve under pressure to restrict Earley to 206-4.

CHECKENDON chose to bat when visiting top club READING UNITED but were unable to adjust to the bounce of the Holme Park pitch and, despite Matt Heslop’s determined 49, could only muster a total of 170.

This proved to be insufficient as the home team required only 25.2 overs to match their score for the loss of four wickets.

In Division 2 Hugh Asquith top scored with 30, but PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds slipped to a seven-wicket reverse at MORTIMER WEST END 2nds.

Rob Simmons (25) and Mark Lambert (20) added to Asquith’s efforts, but there was little else to celebrate for the away side as MWE restricted their opponents to 142-8 from their 40 overs, the experienced duo of Bob Hodson (3-31) and Andy Johnson (2-15) doing the bulk of the damage.

Will Wakelam enacted a run out before Aled Roberts removed Andy Williams to leave West End 49-2, but Johnson’s flee-flowing blade – only ended when Roy Hayden bowled him for his 997th BCL wicket – and controlled knocks from Mike Cook (49no) led MWE to victory.

In the local derby in Division 3, WOODCOTE 2nds travelled the short distance to CHECKENDON where they lost by nine wickets to the home side in another Duckworth Lewis outcome.

Batting first, Woodcote did well to reach 187-8. Rakesh Nair was in fine form (55 not out) and Stefan Gordon (49) and Martin Paige (40) provided good support. It looked a challenging total for the home side to beat, but once again the rain intervened and Checkendon were given a revised target of 129 in 22 overs.

In the event they reached this total in less than 14 overs with an opening partnership between Prashant Khare (60) and Rishabh Singh (50 not out) taking them to the brink of their nine-wicket win.