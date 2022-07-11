Jobe peppers the treetops with sixes in reply to Paddington

AFTER both teams’ scheduled opponents had pulled out, HURLEY made the short trip to Pinkneys Green to take on FLEET STREET STROLLERS.

For the first time this season the Hurley Sunday XI came out on the losing side by 54 runs. The visitors won the toss and opted to bowl first in a 40 over contest.

Despite the early setback of losing Calvocoressi (5), caught behind off Ollie Rogers, the Strollers racked up a sizeable score. Selby (93) and Oliver (99) made the major contributions, although Hurley were convinced they had Oliver caught behind off Mo Basharat on 30, but the Kiwi batsman declined to walk and was not given out by the umpire.

Rogers was the pick of the bowlers, taking 2-20 from his eight overs. None of the other bowlers could do much to control the run rate on a fast outfield as the hosts finished on 278 for 4.

In reply, Hurley soon found themselves struggling at 49 for 3. Hassan Gul was then run out coming back for an unlikely second run (53-4). The one bright spot of the Hurley innings was the form of Archie Wild, who scored a classy 65 at a run a ball before holing out to mid-on off Calvocoressi.

Hamzah Zaman chipped in with a gutsy 29 from 20 balls, but with the required rate climbing above 10 per over, the result was beyond doubt. An unbeaten last wicket partnership between Nigel Haines (20) and Mo Basharat (18) ensured Hurley batted out their overs and posted a respectable total of 224 for 9.

CHECKENDON hosted new visitors PADDINGTON who took an immediate liking to their ground, hitting 293-5 in their 40 overs with opener Awais retiring on 102 and all-rounder Danish making 53.

Sathia Jobe led the reply for Checkendon with 71, peppering the treetops with six sixes. Seemer Sadiq took four for 52 for the visitors as the home team were dismissed off the last ball of the match for 239.

Home team SONNING won the toss and asked GREYS GREEN to bat first in their 40 over match. On a bright day with a fast outfield Greys started strongly with openers Shafqat and Jenkins hitting early boundaries. When Jenkins was out lbw with the score on 27 Singh maintained the momentum with a quickfire 22 until he was brilliantly caught by Travers. The four frontline Sonning bowlers regained some control and at 120-4 the Greys innings was in danger of stalling.

However, Shafqat took control of the situation, debutant Singh-Hender made a quickfire 20 including a breathless all-run five, and Darby supported Shafqat in a stand of 50 with strong blows to end 17 not out. Shafqat ended a tantalising three runs short of his century, not out on 97 as Greys finished on 208-5

The Sonning response was slow to get going in the face of some excellent bowling and they were soon reduced to 21-4 until Shah led a comeback well supported by Pollard, Dave and Martin. Shah made a well-deserved 50 before being brilliantly caught by Rugg to give Singh his second wicket.

Throughout, all the Greys bowlers were well-disciplined, with Singh the pick with 2-7 off seven overs and they were well-supported in the field with smart catches from Singh, Dawkins and Rugg.

The match ended with a highlight as young Hasnat, son of Shafqat, took his first wicket for the club, and Greys ran out winners by 59 runs.

Teenager Ben Proudfoot made his first half century for PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS as they were overcome by GORING.

Following back-to-back centuries, Nick Murdoch was dismissed third ball in the most remarkable of circumstances, the talented U16 over-balancing to fall hit wicket.

Adam Lotery and Proudfoot set about repelling tidy spells from Peter Slade and Toby Markham, only for the former to fall to the last ball of the latter’s opening five-over burst.

Matt Ravden and Rob Murdoch were dismissed but all the while young Proudfoot continued to hold his nerve and accumulate sensibly, Owen Ravden adding a little impetus with a fine 30.

Proudfoot eventually fell for an excellent 52 as he was caught and bowled by the returning Markham, but he had helped his side to 143-6 in their 35 overs.

U15 Ben Rumble was somewhat luckless during a tidy initial spell, and it fell to Owen Ravden to make the breakthrough when he had Ali Baxter caught at leg slip.

However, that was as good as it got for the Unicorns, and with Max McGee (70no) playing a steady hand, Goring eventually coasted to victory with some five overs to spare as the wicket flattened out under the sun.

Under-14 duo Adi Hector and Rudi Derbyshire both made unbeaten half centuries, but PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAHS fell to a four-wicket reverse as they entertained HETAROI for the first time.

After in-form Harry Roberts had crashed 30 from just 22 balls, The Oratory School double act of Hector and Derbyshire helped propel the Mahas to 165-5 from their 35 overs at the Les Clark Oval.

Left-arm swing bowler Max Roberts (2-26) struck twice to give the home side hope, but Hetaroi (168-6) eventually closed out the game with nine balls to spare, aided and abetted by the inclusion of PSR loanees Ben Bridge, Jaco Kind and James Mennie which meant eight of the hosts’ talented U14 cohort participated in the fixture.