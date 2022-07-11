Henley stay in third place despite defeat by Stoke

HENLEY 2nds remain in their third spot in Division 1 after losing to STOKE GREEN by 78 runs. Stoke lost the toss and were put into bat first, putting on 196-10 from their 48 overs.

In reply Henley scored 118-10 off 37 overs, with Charlie Homewood notching up 54 before being caught by Gurveer Singh,

In Division 3A HARPSDEN drew with WHITE WALTHAM who went into bat first, scoring 244-7 off 52 overs. In reply Harpsden put on 241-9 off 48 overs including impressive efforts from Zac Jones (62) and Ollie Heath (71).

SONNING beat THEALE by 30 runs with an impressive 278-5 off 52 overs with Louis Dean hitting 78 and Mannu Rawat 83. Theale replied with a dogged 248-10 off 35 overs with Sonning’s Zanoxolo Kwatsha taking 3-61.

Elsewhere in the division WARGRAVE 2nds were beaten by WINDSOR by five wickets. The visitors went into bat first, scoring 203-10 off 49 overs, including 111 from Oliver Newton. The home side replied with 206-5 off 41 overs.

KIDMORE END declared on 277-9 off 49 overs in their clash with THATCHAM TOWN, only for the game to be abandoned shortly after the home side went into bat. Kidmore’s Ben Tegg added 106 runs to their total with determined contributions from Manpreet Singh (42) and Logan Turner (51).

PEPPARD STOKE ROW’S chase of a seemingly attainable target of 210 was undone when rain halted proceedings with the home side 90-2 in their chase of FALKLAND 2nds’ total in Division 4a.

Having won the toss and chosen to bat, the away side made smooth progress courtesy of James Bloodworth and Charlie Mabbutt until the former was smartly held at second slip by Fergus Nutt off the bowling of Scott Harris.

The opening bowler produced a superbly disciplined 15-over stint which ended with figures of 1-31, while at the other end, the introduction of Sam Fooks (4-46) continued to restrict Falkland.

The visitors’ skipper Duncan Johnson made a fine 47 before being castled by Owen Simmons (2-46), and his son Callum proved a thorn in the PSR side with an excellent unbeaten 55 coming in at No. 8.

Yet with Falkland dismissed for 209 on a flat track, the home side overcame the early dismissal of Andy Watts to propel themselves into a strong position with Fergus Nutt (40no) and Dan Hayden at the crease before the rain came with PSR 90-2 with 30 overs remaining.

Also in the division the clash between HENLEY 3rds and THATCHAM TOWN 2nds was abandoned. Henley had declared on 222-8 and Thatcham had put on 72-3 before play was stopped.

In Division 5A WARGRAVE 3rds went down to UXBRIDGE by 161 runs.

Uxbridge batted first declaring on 284-8 off 50 overs. Wargrave replied with 123-10 off 41 overs, the fight back led by Joseph Neale (52).

KIDMORE END 2nds remain at the top of Division 7A after beating COOKHAM DEAN 3rds by 88 runs (ARR method).

Opting to bat first, Kidmore scored 219-8 off 45 overs with top scorer Tom Wilkinson hitting 52 runs. Dean scored 99-6 off 23 overs.

KIDMORE END 3rds went down by seven wickets in their Division 8A clash with ROYAL ASCOT 3rds.

Batting first Kidmore delivered 174-10 off 36 overs, including solid performances from Peter Roseff (38) and Aditya Gundluri (33). Royal Ascot replied with 178-3 off 25 overs.

In Division 10C KIDMORE END 4ths lost to STOKE GREEN 4ths by 63 runs (ARR Method).

Kidmore’s score was 72-6 off 22 overs while Green racked up 247-6 off 40 overs.

Elsewhere in the division WARGRAVE 4ths forfeited their match against MAIDENHEAD AND BRAY 5ths.