Wargrave cement position in league

Monday, 11 July 2022
WARGRAVE remain in second place in Division 2 of the Home Counties Premier League following an eight-wicket win over Cumnor on Saturday.
Wargrave won the toss and elected to field, a decision which saw Cumnor all out for 204 off 55 overs.
Wargrave required only four batsmen to secure victory – Jack Winterbottom (50), Faaez Shamsi (4), Euan Woods (92) and Sraven Konidena (54) who together piled on 205-2 off 37 overs.
Winterbottom was run out and Shamsi caught while Woods and Konidena both finished the match not out. It was a great match for the pair which also saw Woods take five Cumnor wickets and Konidena who claimed one.
Another star Bowler for Wargrave was John Child who took three wickets.
