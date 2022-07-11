Wargrave cement position in league

WARGRAVE remain in second place in Division 2 of the Home Counties Premier League following an eight-wicket win over Cumnor on Saturday.

Wargrave won the toss and elected to field, a decision which saw Cumnor all out for 204 off 55 overs.

Wargrave required only four batsmen to secure victory – Jack Winterbottom (50), Faaez Shamsi (4), Euan Woods (92) and Sraven Konidena (54) who together piled on 205-2 off 37 overs.

Winterbottom was run out and Shamsi caught while Woods and Konidena both finished the match not out. It was a great match for the pair which also saw Woods take five Cumnor wickets and Konidena who claimed one.

Another star Bowler for Wargrave was John Child who took three wickets.