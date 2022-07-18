Zamman and Gul guide side to unlikely victory

HURLEY ran out six-wicket winners away at DENHAM in their Premiership clash at Cheapside Lane.

The hosts, batting first, saw openers Chris Lupton (59) and Arun Singh (64) put on an opening stand of 105. Umar Zamman and Sufyian bowled good opening spells without luck and by the first drinks break the score had reached 70 without loss.

Amman Mahmood and Naeem Khan replaced the opening bowlers and it was Mahmood with his left arm swing that got the breakthrough thanks to the safe hands of Bunti.

Sufyian returned to dismiss Lupton, caught behind and the first ball after the second drinks break, Asghar (nine) holed out on the long-on boundary off Hassan Gul, once again the safe hands of the rotund Bunti proving vital.

Skipper Adnan Mian reached his half century in the 40th over and declared on 262.

The Hurley reply saw them slump to 57-4 after 14 overs with Faisal Mahmood junior picking up three of the wickets.

At this stage it looked like the best Hurley could hope for was to hang on for a draw. Hassan Gul started nervously but stuck to his task along with Umar Zamman (149) to build a partnership.

By the second drinks break, the pair had added 50 to the score and with 156 needed from the last 20, the draw looked a plausible outcome.

Zamman got to treble figures, hitting the ball to all parts of the ground, while Gul dug in at the other end. Although the required rate climbed to in excess of nine per over, Denham spread the field as Zamman continued his onslaught, with Gul chipping in at the other end with six boundaries of his own.

In a vain attempt to try and reverse the tide, Denham brought back Mahmood junior, but his over went for 23 runs, leaving Hurley needing only nine runs from the remaining four overs.

Kennedy Newbert returned, conceding four from his first three deliveries. With Zamman on 149 and Gul on 48, there was a possibility of both players making a landmark score but a loose delivery from Newbert went to the boundary for five wides and a victory was secured for the visitors.

In Chilterns Division 1 HARPSDEN 2nds held on to secure a share of the spoils at home against KNOTTY GREEN 2nds. Batting first the visitors put on 267-7 before declaring with James Paice taking 3-67 and Joe Cooper chipping in with 2-54. In reply Harpsden closed their innings on 161-5 with Will Stevens top scoring with 83 not out.

HURLEY 2nds returned to winning ways in Chilterns Division 2 after beating visitors KNOTTY GREEN 3rds by 71 runs.

Visiting skipper Jack Patel won the toss and elected to field first. Openers Clive Williams (74) and Jasdeep Singh (one) started circumspectly against the new ball attack of the medium pace of Aarsh Upadyay (4-35) and slow left arm of Luke Patton, before Knotty made the breakthrough in the seventh over when Upadyay bowled Singh at 20-1.

Akash Singh (nine) was struck in front to the first change seam of Dhruv Upadhyay (3-53) to leave the home team 45-2 off 12 overs. This brought Hurley skipper Josh Cole (60) to the crease, and with Williams they plundered the bowling adding 115 runs in 24 overs. With very defensive fields set, and fielders spread far and wide, boundaries were hard to come by although it didn’t stop Williams hitting his first ever six for Hurley.

Cole finally heaved to long-on having faced 70 balls and hit seven fours. The loss of the skipper triggered a collapse as Hurley disappeared from 156-2 to 202 all out in the final 11 overs, Upadyay and Upadhyay being the main beneficiaries.

Joban Singh (0) tamely chipped his second ball back to the bowler at 156-4 before Williams was finally bowled by Upadhyay with one that nipped back, ending his two-and-a-half hour and 121 ball innings that contained 10 fours and a six.

Phil Ridgeway (0) missed a straight one leaving Parvinder Hunjan (28 not out) and Simar Singh (nine) to add 26 for the seventh wicket in four overs, Hunjan marshalling the tail and striking two maximums in consecutive deliveries.

Singh was caught behind and Resham Singh (two) was bowled. Having crept to 200 the Hurley innings ended in farcical circumstances as Hamzah Zaman (one) was run out of the penultimate ball of the 47th over trying to get Hunjan back on strike, and Liam Cole (0) run out off the final ball.

Knotty Green’s reply started in exhilarating fashion as 22 came from the opening two overs, including 16 off Simar Singh’s first over.

A hat-trick in Joban Singh’s second over saw Knotty reduced to 22-3, as Nick Scott (one) slapped to point where Liam Cole held on to the catch, Sidhu Reghunath (0) hit plumb in front, and Matt Sutcliffe (0) gloving a rising delivery to the safe hands of Ridgeway at second slip.

Dhruv Patel (15) and Dhruv Upadhyay (17) looked to recover the innings and were still going at seven an over when the latter miscued a leg-side shot off Singh (5-39) to be caught at mid-off at 45-4.

All the Knotty middle order and tail got a start and made double figures, but none went to score more than 17. Simar Singh bowled Patel in the eight over, and Joban had Mike Butcher (23) slicing high where Zaman took his second catch at 59-6 to give Singh a well-deserved five-wicket haul.

Ross Kemp (13) and Rohan Monsy (14) added 32 in seven overs before Monsy hit a Hunjan full toss to Jasdeep Singh at short mid-wicket where he took the simplest of catches.

Hunjan had Kemp lbw while Jack Patel (15) and Aarsh Upadhyay (10) only delayed the inevitable, albeit for 10 patient overs, as spinners Liam Cole and Ridgeway wrapped up the innings to leave Patton (10 not out) unbeaten, Knotty 131 all out inside 32.3 overs.