Murdoch maintains rich vein of form with bat

HURLEY went down to a 36-run defeat at home against HETAIROI.

On a hot day the visitors won the toss and opted to bat first. The second over, bowled by debutant Surinder Singh saw Hetairoi skipper Chris Megone adjudged lbw.

The next over from Joban Singh saw two wickets in consecutive deliveries, trapping John Megone lbw and John Pennington caught at slip by Josh Cole, to set up his second hat-trick opportunity of the weekend. Mike Pennington survived the hat-trick ball but at 27-3 after three overs Hurley fancied putting a quick end to the Hetairoi innings.

This was not to be as the batsmen made effective use of the fast outfield. Liam Cole extracted turn and bounce from the track to get Pennington (nine) and Neil Thathapodi (50) caught at slip by brother Josh.

The most significant innings for the visitors was played by Australian tourist Patrick Phillips who finished unbeaten on 99 at the end of the allotted 40 overs, taking Hetairoi to 235-8.

Hurley didn’t get their innings off to a good start, losing both openers inside the first five overs with only 27 runs on the board.

As the pitch began to deteriorate in the heat it became more difficult to bat on. Matthews bowled a miserly spell of seven overs for 16 runs, while Ball picked up 3-50.

Josh Cole was the bright star for Hurley with a well-worked 76 not out. Surinder gave the hosts some hope with a blistering 36 from 17 deliveries but it was too little, too late. John Pennington came back to dismiss Liam Cole off the final delivery to leave Hurley 35 runs behind at the finish.

Nick Murdoch recorded a third century in four weekends as PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAHS defeated the visiting WEEKENDERS by 37 runs.

U16 Murdoch retired upon reaching three figures in another display of fine batsmanship, and with Dan Bacon chipping in with an exuberant 39, the Mahas totalled 200-5 from their 35 overs.

Another U16, Tom Mennie (3-25), was in fine form with the ball and helped by Tom Southgate (2-25) and Chris Proudfoot (2-22), the hosts restricted their opponents to 163 to complete victory.

CHECKENDON’S visit to local rivals NETTLEBED was a close encounter.

The home team chose to bat in the heat and posted 197-6 in their 35 overs thanks to consistent batting. Opener Jem MacAllister top scored with 38, closely followed by Lee Vockins with 36 in 22 balls.

Rachul Singhal was the best of the Checkendon bowlers, taking 2-11 in five overs.

The visitors also batted right down the order, captain Sam Arrowsmith leading the way with 56.

Nine runs were needed off the last over which ended with the scores level as Checkendon finished on 197-9.