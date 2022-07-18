Skipper Worsfold leaves Farley Hill in a spin

SKIPPER James Worsfold led the way with the bat and ball as hosts WOODCOTE secured an impressive 24-run win against title-hopefuls FARLEY HILL in their Premier Division clash on Saturday.

Choosing to bat first, the home team were given a good start by Alec Curtis (37) and Ryan Lennard (33) but lost wickets in the middle order before Worsfold (65) came in at number seven and proceeded to take the bowling apart as he crashed his way quickly to his half-century.

Worsfold received good support from the two Clarks, uncle and nephew, Jonny (26) and Archie (13 not out) as the Woodcote innings closed on 203- 8.

The Farley Hill innings never got going due to tight bowling throughout. Olly Nicholson’s eight overs conceded only 15 runs for one wicket while his opening partner, Ryan van Heerden (3-28) also restricted the batsmen. James Worsfold’s spell of spin bowling also proved fruitful as he took 3-31. In the end Farley Hill were well short on 179-9.

Elsewhere in the division GORING recorded their third win of the season as they defeated visitors SHINFIELD 2nds by eight runs.

Batting first the home side were dismissed for 189 with opener Max McGee top scoring with 48.

In reply, Shinfield were all out for 181 with Jamie Vickery taking 4-38 and Navneet Chawla 3-40.

In Division 2 an excellent bowling performance helped PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds claim just a second success of the season as they ran out 37-run winners at high-flying MORTIMER.

On a wicket offering some assistance to the bowlers, the away side were dismissed for 114 as Rob Simmons top scored with a hard-working 25. However, a youthful bowling attack spearheaded by a trio of players U16 and lower — Ben Rumble (2-26), Rudi Derbyshire (2-9) and Nick Murdoch (3-10) — found useful support in the form of veteran Chris Proudfoot (2-9) as they knocked over Mortimer for a mere 77.

In Division 3, WOODCOTE 2nds lost by 98 runs against YATELEY 3rds.

The home team scored 194-4 with Gary de Pinchart (2-34) and Jonny Aldridge (2-32) the wicket takers. Woodcote batted poorly to be dismissed for 96 in 22 overs. Top scorers were Crawford Anderson (24) and Martin Paige (20).

Elsewhere in the division hosts CHECKENDON 2nds ran out 83-runners against EMMBROOK AND BEARWOOD 3rds.

Batting first Prashant Khare top scored with 72 as Checkendon were all out for 245. In reply, the visitors were dismissed for 162 with Dinesh Subramanian taking 3-29 and Rishabh Singh, Kunal Mediiratta and Saurabh Goel all taking two wickets each.