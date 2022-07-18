Reynolds shines for Pandas

SEB Reynolds starred with bat and ball as PEPPARD STOKE ROW PANDAS won a topsy-turvey Friday evening friendly at NETTLEBED by 23 runs.

The visitors made a disastrous start as Tom Vockins (3-15) and Danny McAlister both bowled well, only for Reynolds to smash three sixes in a counter-attacking 26 which went onto be

the highest score of the innings.

There were a couple of brief cameos towards the bottom of the Pandas card, but with Luke Davies (2-21) and Jem McAlister (2-12) bowling well, they were dismissed for 126 from the final ball of their 20 overs.

Michael Butler and Jem McAlister gave Nettlebed a brisk and dominant start to the reply, their stand only halted when the latter was bowled by an unplayable Rudi Derbyshire leg-cutter.

However, home skipper Owen Simmons and Butler kept the scoreboard ticking over until a stunning collapse saw Nettlebed fall from 56-1 to 59-6, the final four of those wickets falling in the space of four balls as Adi Hector (3-14) and Reynolds (3-6) both took two in succession.

Having grabbed another apiece before their spells were ended, the duo had done irreversible damage and Nettlebed were eventually bowled out for 103.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW PANDAS completed a quick-fire double with victory by three-wickets at WARGRAVE 4ths the following day.

Teenager Ben Proudfoot collected a career-best four wickets, while Hector and Jason Evans grabbed two apiece as the home side were dismissed for 146.

The run chase was not a straightforward one for Pandas, but Kyle Tappan’s unbeaten 76 led them

home.