Gore shines as side crowned Twenty20 champions

WOODCOTE were crowned Berkshire League Twenty20 champions on Sunday following an emphatic 93-run win against SILCHESTER.

The final, played at Peppard Stoke Row’s ground on Peppard Common, saw Woodcote batting first, and they put on 183-4 in their 20 overs, with Scott Gore (68) giving a master class in how to bat in this format. Gore received excellent support from Joe Webber (33 not out) in a partnership worth 78 runs. A feature of this partnership was the running between the wickets.

When Silchester batted, they knew they had a mountain to climb and an exemplary bowling and fielding performance by Woodcote only made the incline steeper.

The tone was set with Jonny Aldridge’s fine catch off Mark Pearson’s bowling, a feat which was repeated soon afterwards as Silchester slumped to 25-3. Skipper Mark Pearson led by example, bowling a fearsome spell (3-18 in three overs) and claiming a direct-hit run-out.

Vice-captain James Worsfold (2-12) also proved his worth as did Steve Henderson (2-33). The all-round fielding was outstanding with Alec Curtis claiming two difficult catches in the deep and Joe Webber, saving countless runs with his speed and safe hands in the outfield. In the end, Silchester managed only 90 all out in less than 16 overs.

League Chairman, Eddie Lunn, presented the trophies and Gore was named player-of-the-match. This win qualifies Woodcote for the national ECB Plate Competition with the next round an away match against the Dorset Cup winners.