Youthful Henley on the up as Searle bags league best figures

AN almost regulation win at lowly OXFORD propelled HENLEY to second spot in an increasingly congested top half of the Home Counties Premier League Division 1 table last Saturday.

Datchet, who beat Wokingham at Sindlesham, remain top by 15 points and just seven separate Henley from fifth-placed Wokingham as High Wycombe ran out easy winners against Buckingham Town and Aston Rowant had to make do with the draw at Banbury.

At Jordanhill, Henley fielded a futuristic team, won the toss and unhesitatingly chose to field, soon making inroads, Tom Nugent clipping the top of off to remove Marcus Campopiano and Vishane Perera caught unawares by a lifter which he parried to Euan Brock at second slip to leave them on 13-2.

However, Elliot Matthews and George Tait dug in and things went a bit flat. After drinks at 15 overs, skipper Nugent brought on Adam Searle which did the trick and Matthews and Tait were history, the latter thanks to an excellent caught behind by Liam Hilditch putting in a composed and mature shift behind the stumps.

But Matthew’s departure had made way for Mohammad Ayub, once of Pakistan, who set about unfussy accumulation during which spectating Henley president John Nelson took one on the chin and was fortunate to retain his teeth. Hall and Ayub looked all set to take things to lunch without further loss only for Searle to trap Hall lbw at the third time of asking, which made it 82-5.

After Lunch, Ayub and Dylan Swanepoel pressed on for a while, but Nugent’s return from the Pavilion End saw off Ayub and the last five wickets cost just 13 runs as Searle returned Home Counties Premier League career-best figures of 6-53, Harvey Jupp’s scoreless departure featuring a spectacular telescopic arm catch by debutant Aakash Radhakrishnan at backward point.

In days of yore, it would have been time to start the car in the knowledge that 142 would be achieved for a minimum loss of wickets. But times are a-changing, and the youth of Henley are cutting their teeth in the league so all is not so cut and dried, and these occasions are attended by a certain frisson.

Early on, that frisson was in evidence as Archie Carter was adjudged lbw and Matt Rowe was caught behind. But Johnny Connell was in fluent and adventurous mode and when he tried once too often to hit it out of the park, debutant Radhakrishnan strode to the crease, setting about the Oxford bowling. His innings was entertaining and afforded invaluable support to Hilditch who complemented his keeping with 47 runs which would have been an Home Counties maiden half-century had his penchant for sweeping not let him down. At tea, Henley were 111-4 and the travelling support were infused with cautious optimism.

This turned out not to be misplaced as Radhakrishnan surged on and then a watchful Brock and Shaariq Sheikh steered the ship home. All done and dusted and 25 points to the good in just under 36 overs with reasons to be cheerful and optimistic for the future.

Tomorrow (Saturday), the visitors to Matson Drive are High Wycombe, who will set the bar higher and present more of a challenge.

• IN Division 2, second placed WARGRAVE were held to a draw at home against CHESHAM.

The hosts won the toss and put visitors Chesham into bat. Opening batsman Alex Morgan put on 100 not out as Chesham closed their innings on 233-9 from 58 overs. Rodri Lewis and Rhys Lewis returned bowling figures of 3-71 and 3-28 respectively.

In reply Wargrave found runs hard to come by with only four players making double figures. However, the hosts held on for the draw, closing on 120-9 from 59 overs with opener Jack Winterbottom top scoring on 25.