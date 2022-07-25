Cole bludgeons century as side win close encounter

HURLEY crashed to a seven-wicket defeat against MONKS RISBOROUGH in their Premiership clash at Shepherds Lane last Saturday.

Home skipper Yasir Gul won the toss and opted to bat first on the straw-coloured track as Mike Walton and debutant Gurlal Singh tried to blunt the attack of Rashid Nawaz and Arshid Mahmood.

It was the third over before the scoreboard moved, thanks to three wides and a boundary to third man from Walton.

The fourth over saw Gurlal depart lbw to Mahmood. Saeed Ajmal joined Walton and the pair set about seeing off the opening bowlers. Both batsmen looked in no trouble until Walton (11) was bowled by Mahmood having played a forward defensive only to see the ball roll off the face of the bat and onto the stumps with just enough force to dislodge the bails.

The Hurley middle order disappeared quickly, and the hosts slumped to 37-5. Ajmal and Umar Zamman added 28 for the sixth wicket but at 65-6 Hurley looked like being bowled out cheaply.

Jagdeep Singh (69) and Zamman (49) ensured that a reasonable total was posted with a partnership of 70 for the seventh wicket. Yasir Gul kept Jagdeep company as he blasted the ball to all parts before offering a return catch to Rafaqat Raja. Gul and Amman Mahmood failed to add to the score before Mahmood was bowled by Razzaq in the 44h over as Hurley were dismised for 183.

Hurley opted to open the attack with Ajmal and Jagdeep utilising the old ball, a tactic that nearly paid off, but Ul-Haq (51) was dropped early on the square-leg boundary.

With the batsmen not holding back against the spinners, the new ball was taken by Zamman and Harpreet, but they were unable to make any impression against the hard-hitting Ul-Haq and Khan.

Ajmal returned and made the breakthrough thanks to a catch at-long on by Harpreet to dismiss Ul-Haq.

Gul chopped and changed his bowlers at the other end in a vain attempt to disrupt the batsmen. Despite three wickets for Ajmal, Hurley were unable to slow the onslaught from Balal Khan (101 not out) who saw his side home in the 25th over.

In Chiltern Division 1, HARPSDEN 2nds ran out eight-wicket winners at CHALFONT ST GILES 2nds.

The visitors won the toss and elected to field and dismissed the hosts for 157 with Matthew Stanley returning figures of 3-24 and Joe Cooper, Toby Milner and Qaisar Abbasi tall taking two wickets each.

In reply Harpsden eased to 159-2 to win the match with opener Sasha Burgess top scoring with 89 not out.

HURLEY 2nds ran out five-run winners in their away Chilterns Division 2 clash at PENN AND TYLERS GREEN 2nds where, going into the last few overs, all results were possible.

Hurley’s victory was indebted to Josh Cole for a sublime century, a fine all-round performance by veteran Phil Ridgeway with runs and wickets, and good bowling at the death by league debutant Surinder Singh.

Hurley won the toss and chose to bat with Parvinder Hunjan (36) and Jasdeep Singh (17) adding 73 for the first wicket until Hunjan slapped Josh Todd (2-49) to extra cover in the 16th over. Singh followed in the next over, chipping back to Oscar Marriott (3-63) who casually took the return catch one-handed. This brought together Phil Ridgeway (58) and skipper Josh Cole (101) and the pair added 137 for the third wicket in 22 overs, although both were dropped as they plundered the home attack in the heat.

On a true pitch with a bit of bounce, short boundaries, and lightening outfield Ridgeway was happy to play the supporting role as the belligerent Cole struck 16 boundaries and one maximum with shots all around the ground, his second century of the season coming off only 77 deliveries.

Nick Barber made the breakthrough in the 39th over when Ridgeway, having scored his 229th Hurley career half-century, was caught at point at 212-3 having hit nine fours and a six off 76 balls.

A mini collapse saw Hurley fold to 213-5 in the space of six balls, U15 Oscar Marriott having Akash Singh (one) bowled and Joban Singh (0) caught at square leg in the 40th over, and in danger of posting a potentially under-par score.

Cole and a run a ball cameo from Surinder Singh (17 not out) added 45 for the sixth wicket until, having just reached his century, Cole was caught at long-on in the 46th over. Hurley declared on 258-6 giving themselves an extra over in this 90 over win/lose/draw format.

In reply Chris Yates (26) and Barber (88) were quick off the blocks against the new ball adding 104 as the visitor’s opening attack struggled to bowl the right line and length.

Cole turned to his spinners but Barber was brutal on anything short. It was the slow left arm of Ridgeway (3-62) who had Yates guiding to slip in the 14th over to break the partnership where Cole took a fine catch.

Having faced only 53 balls, Liam Cole (2-60) had Barber lbw with a quicker ball, and a simple return catch four balls later saw Doug Marriott (four) back in the pavilion at 130-3 off 17 overs.

Both Cole and Ridgeway persevered against the onslaught and several chances went to ground or fell agonisingly close to fielders, as the fielding became increasingly ragged as they took five wickets between them.

With the match finely poised Shaun McGrath (25) and Alex Woolley (19) added a patient 46 for the fourth wicket in 11 overs until Joban Singh returned to bowl Woolley via a deflection off the batsman’s boot.

Aled Lewis (19) and McGrath ticked things along reaching 204-4 in the 35th over when Ridgeway had McGrath caught off a top edge by the keeper.

The next over the impressive medium-fast seam of Surinder Singh (4-51) took the third caught and bowled of the match when Lewis smashed back a low full toss, the startled bowler holding on to sharp chance.

At 208-6 and with 51 to win off eight overs the match was in the balance. With Josh Cole having to leave at the third drinks break in the 33rd over, Hurley only had 10 in the field for the final few overs, and with attacking fields set by stand-in skipper Joban Singh runs flowed as Penn went for the win.

Ridgeway removed Wills Barber (seven) caught at mid-off, and Surinder bowled Oscar Marriott (eight) going for an ambitious sweep at 235-8 in the 41st over.

Connor Todd (six) dispatched his first ball for a maximum but was adjudged lbw the next to give Singh his third wicket and Penn 242-9.

Brother Josh Todd (23) hit quick singles to rotate the strike, but with Ridgeway’s last over only going for five runs, the equation for the start of the last over to be bowled by Singh was 10 runs to win for the home team, one wicket for the visitors, or the draw.

Todd smashed the first ball down the ground for a boundary but he was bowled the next to leave Hurley victors by five runs and with just four balls to spare.