Ton-up Knox leads way as Woodcote bag victory

WOODCOTE stand-in skipper Paul Knox hit a century to help his side to an 80-run win against STRATFIELD TURGIS/HARTLEY WESPALL in their Premier Division clash last Saturday.

Knox began his innings uncharacteristically, with a series of singles before opening up to hit six sixes as Woodcote reached 218-7 in their 40 overs.

The captain received good support in a 97-run partnership from Keegan Shepherd (59) whose half-century was his first for the club.

Stratfield struggled with the bat after fielding all afternoon in the fierce heat. They lost three wickets for fewer than 20 runs against some tight bowling by Ryan Van Heerden (2-24) and Olly Nicholson and never really recovered.

Two of the early wickets fell to outstanding catches from Alec Curtis and Paul Knox. Knox completed his player-of-the-match performance with a five-over spell which saw him finish with 3-19. Stratfield were all out for 138 in just over 30 overs, with Woodcote the winners by 80 runs in a match that saw 15-year old William Gordon take a good catch on his first team debut.

Elsewhere in the division, GORING went down to a 127-run defeat at SANDHURST.

Batting first, the home side put on 214-7 with Rhys Tong-Jones taking 3-27 for the visitors. In reply Goring collapsed to 87 all out in an innings that saw just three players reach double figures.

CHECKENDON ran out comfortable winners in their home clash with WEST READING 3rds in Division 1A. Consistant batting from the home side’s top order took them to 337-6. Youngsters Jake Jackson top scored with 92 not out at number after Prashant Khare had made 71 and Tommy Ellis 80.

Hessam Raja took 4-45 for the visitors who then set off in hot pursuit of their massive target thanks to a hard-hitting 82 from opener Imran Zaman.

However, the inswing bowling Kunal Mendiratta proved decisive as his 4-41 led to West Reading being dismissed for 169.

A stunning all-round bowling effort by PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds helped them record back-to-back Division 2 victories with a comprehensive 101-run triumph at home to STRATFIELD TURGIS 2nds.

Mark Lambert and U14 Rudi Derbyshire joint top-scored with 25 as the home side were dismissed for a seemingly under-par 137 on a good batting track at the Les Clark Oval, Stoke Row.

Harry Roberts (22) was the only other player to score more than the teens, but after young opening bowlers Tom Mennie (3-12) and Danny McAlister (2-6) made early inroads, there was no respite for Stratfield.

Derbyshire (3-17) — extended his lead at the top of the Peppard Stoke Row seasonal wicket tally with his 33rd of the campaign and with Chris Proudfoot claiming 2-1, the away side were hustled out for only 36.

In Division 3, hosts WOODCOTE 2nds lost by 8 wickets against runaway leaders FALKLAND DEVELOPMENT. Batting first they were all out for 146 in 38 overs. Jez Mayo took the batting honours with a half-century (52), with Martin Paige (16) and Rakesh Patel (12) the only other Woodcote players to reach double figures.

Falkland reached the required total in 24 overs for the loss of two wickets, both claimed by Paul Clark (2-27).

Elsewhere in the division, second placed CHECKENDON 2nds ran out 126-run winners at TWYFORD AND RUSCOMBE 2nds.

Batting first, the visitors put on 200-7 with opener Katrik Chitta top scoring with 62. In reply the home side were all out for 74 with Spence Nichols taking 4-31.