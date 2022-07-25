Skipper hits quick-fire century in derby triumph

IT was a day for the batsmen at Shepherds Lane on Sunday as more than 500 runs were scored for the loss of just six wickets with three players hitting centuries as visitors FIDDLERS defeated HURLEY by seven wickets.

The home side won the toss and opted to bat first, opening with Joban Singh and Haider-Ali Baig. The pair posted 71 for the first wicket in their contrasting styles, Singh going for all-out attack while Baig patiently built an innings.

The partnership was ended when John Dunkley bowled Singh (33) with a ball that kept a bit low. Mubashir Nabi added 40 from 42 balls before being stumped by John Hewitt off Mohindru. This brought Archie Wild to the middle to join his young compatriot and these two added the major partnership of the innings with 89 for the third wicket, ended when Baig holed out on the square-leg boundary off Mike Salmon.

When Wild reached his 50, Mo Basharat declared with the score on 248-3.

Fiddlers set about the chase with intent, posting 39 from six overs before Goodchild feathered a delivery from Surinder Singh down the leg side and into the gloves of Wild.

Mohammed failed to add to the score but at the other end Ross continued to go for his shots, joined by John Hewitt. Hurley were made to rue a couple of chances in the slips as Ross powered his way to 121 from 96 balls, losing three balls in the process.

Hurley tried all their bowlers in an attempt to break the partnership which passed 150 before Ross was caught by Baig off the returning Surinder. This brought Hurley’s Yasir Gul, who was guesting for the visitors.

With the scores level and Hewitt on 94, he turned down three easy singles before hitting Surinder over the square-leg boundary for a maximum to end the match and reach three figures. Long-time tourists OLD MERCHANT TAYLORS reached 188-9 in their 35 overs in the heat of CHECKENDON with Shahil hitting 46 and Ed Lamb a rapid 39 not out in 24 deliveries.

Medium pacer Dil Pazir was the pick of the home bowlers, taking 2-15 in five overs, followed by Alex Podolski with 2-23.

Checkendon responded in stylish fashion thanks to an opening partnership of 82 in only 12 overs between skipper Sam Arrowsmith (56) and 13-year-old Johnny Jackson.

The home team’s youthful batsmen continued to find the gaps in the field until victory was assured with six wickets in hand and seven overs remaining.

U14 duo Max Hucker and Archie Watson hit their maiden half centuries in adult cricket as PEPPAPRD STOKE ROW UNICORNS overcame SWYNCOMBE by 170 runs, skipper Daniel Watts also impressing with a 67-ball century.

With Watts leading the charge and receiving good support from Hucker (61) and Watson (51), the Unicorns posted an imposing 274-5 from their 35 overs.

The Swyncombe reply never really got going as three further U14s, James Mennie (3-18), Ben Bridge (3-25) and Ariman Balakrishnan (2-19), starred, Jason Evans also chipping in with 2-10 as the away side were bowled out for 104.

Experience overcame youth as PEPPAPRD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAHS were beaten by OLD STOKE ROW on Sunday.

Jason Vaughan-Davies (60) received little support as the Mahas were bowled out for 125, Max Roberts claiming three wickets and dad Aled, Matt Kimber and Tom Southgate two apiece as Old Stoke Row took command.

American footballer Sam Kimber also took three catches in the field before the run chase proved a fairly straightforward affair with Chris Beeton (12 not out) at the crease to finish the contest during his first outing of the summer.