Visitors hold on as cup remains unclaimed

second match for the Cusden Cup between GREYS GREEN and STONOR mirrored last year’s in that it was played in temperatures in excess of 30 degrees.

Stonor won the toss and asked Greys to bat and in bat-friendly conditions the hosts made a steady start with a 42-run partnership between Hoggart and Shafqat.

When Hoggart was dismissed Ahmed joined his brother and the pair added 131 for the second wicket. Ahmed made the most of being generously recalled by Stonor after being given out to make an aggressive 81.

The later stages of the innings were dominated by some ferocious stroke play from Singh who made a quick-fire 39 and debutant Webster struck a lusty boundary to end the innings.

Shafqat had been quietly accumulating at the other end to finish on 86 not out in a final total of 233-3. All the Stonor bowlers stuck to their task very well with Kavanagh maintaining good pace and aggression through 11 overs.

The Stonor response also began steadily with Crippins and Jewell building an opening partnership of 45 in the face of tight bowling, Ahmed’s five overs costing only five runs.

Williams batted steadily to add another 38 runs and Lovatt’s arrival at the crease signalled a change of gear as he made a quick-fire 30 and at 119-2 the game was nicely poised. However, his dismissal, caught in the deep by Rugg, effectively ended the chase.

The fall of three quick wickets late on raised Greys’ hopes but in truth the pitch won out as Stonor comfortably finished on 134-6. Singh-Hender was the pick of the Greys Green bowlers, taking 4-19 in his nine overs. Throughout the innings Crippins had batted calmly at one end mixing patience with some fine shots to end on 64 not out as the cup remained unclaimed for another year.