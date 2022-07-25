Watts and Bacon in fine form for Pandas

A CHURCH will be having its final celebration of ... [more]
Monday, 25 July 2022
OPENING batsmen Andy Watts (50) and Gerry Bacon (53) both retired having made half centuries as PEPPARD STOKE ROW PANDAS defeated ODIHAM AND GREYWELL 5ths by 68 runs in a friendly at Peppard Common on Saturday.
Kyle Tappan (37) kept the runs flowing and with Dominic Evans (36 not out) also adding a late flourish, the Pandas totalled 247-3 from their 35 overs.
A youthful home bowling attack including four U14s then got to work, James Bee (3-27) the stand-out of the younger players, and with James Watts also snaring 2-14, Odiham were dismissed for 179 as wicket-keeper Bacon collected four dismissals behind the stumps.
25 July 2022
