Monday, 25 July 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Watts and Bacon in fine form for Pandas

Watts and Bacon in fine form for Pandas

OPENING batsmen Andy Watts (50) and Gerry Bacon (53) both retired having made half centuries as PEPPARD STOKE ROW PANDAS defeated ODIHAM AND GREYWELL 5ths by 68 runs in a friendly at Peppard Common on Saturday.

Kyle Tappan (37) kept the runs flowing and with Dominic Evans (36 not out) also adding a late flourish, the Pandas totalled 247-3 from their 35 overs.

A youthful home bowling attack including four U14s then got to work, James Bee (3-27) the stand-out of the younger players, and with James Watts also snaring 2-14, Odiham were dismissed for 179 as wicket-keeper Bacon collected four dismissals behind the stumps.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33