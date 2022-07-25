Berkshire secure semi-final trophy spot

BERKSHIRE play reigning champions Oxfordshire in a three-day NCCA Championship Western Division 1 game at Finchampstead starting on Sunday and it may not be the only time the neighbouring counties meet this season.

They could also clash in the NCCA Trophy final after being kept apart in the semi-finals to be played on August 7, when holders Berks will take on Dorset at Finchampstead and Oxon host Cumbria, last season’s runners-up.

Earlier this month, Berks hammered Dorset by 319 runs in the Championship — one of their biggest wins ever — although it has to be said the home county were forced to field a depleted team at Wimborne.

But, with a stronger side, they bounced back to defeat Devon by seven wickets in the Trophy last weekend with Oli Soames, the former Finchampstead and Hampshire player, hitting 99 in their total of

204-3.

At the same time, Berkshire were coasting through their semi-final against Wales NC at the Falkland club, winning by 58 runs.

They were wobbling a little at 106-5, but soon took control of the game with Andy Rishton, who topped the competition’s Most Valuable Player list last season, leading the way.

The Wokingham all-rounder made a competition-best 75 from 80 balls and lifted Berkshire to 278 all out with excellent support from two of the county’s talented young brigade.

He and Rhodri Lewis (39) added 66 for the sixth wicket and then Jafer Chohan weighed in with 48 from 43 balls in a seventh-wicket partnership of 81.

Berkshire opened the bowling with slow left-armer Luke Beaven, who took two wickets, and although there was a series of cameos down the order, only Morgan Bevans, with 52, managed to delay the hosts’ inevitable march to victory.

Wales were eventually dismissed for 220 in the 46th over.

Paceman Mungo Russell, who was introduced late in the innings, took 3-29 from seven overs on a day when six bowlers were among the wickets — Luke Beaven chipping in with 2-32 and single wickets for Andy Rishton, Tom Nugent, Rhodri Lewis and Euan Woods — while Middlesex’s Jack Davies, making a rare appearance as a wicketkeeper for Berkshire, claimed four catches and a stumping.