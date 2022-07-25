Whittaker shines with bat and ball as Harpsden win

HENLEY 2nds slipped to fourth in Division 1 after going down to a surprise 115-run defeat away at lowly BURNHAM, a result that lifted the hosts off the foot of the table.

The visitors won the toss and put Burnham into bat first and dismissed them for 229 with Declan Farland taking 3-17, Simon Wheeler 3-45 and Freddy Loveland 3-47.

In reply Henley found scoring runs hard to come by and were in trouble at 77-6. Charlie Homewood top scored with 43 and only three other players made double figures before the visitors were all out for 114.

KIDMORE END remain third in Division 3A after drawing at ALDERSHOT.

Having won the toss and electing to bat first, Kidmore End put on 269-8 with Matt Bolton top scoring with 83.

In reply, Aldershot closed their allotted overs on 170-8 with Aditya Chib taking 3-44 and Amol Tyagi 3-47.

Elsewhere in the division, HARPSDEN ran out seven-wicket winners at home against BAGSHOT.

The home side, having won the toss and electing to bat first, were all out for 145 with Christian Whittaker taking 4-37. In reply, Harpsden raced to 147-3 to win the match with Whittaker starring with the bat as he top scored with 80 not out.

Left-arm spinners Chris Humphreys and Connor Lamsdale did the bulk of the damage as PEPPARD STOKE ROW returned to winning ways with a convincing six-wicket Division 4A triumph at THATCHAM TOWN 2nds.

Having chosen to field, the visitors were unable to make any early breakthroughs until Sam Fooks removed Nicholas Mackay with the score on 46. Scott Harris grabbed a wicket before Fooks (2-21) doubled his tally, and with Lamsdale (3-40) and Humphreys (3-35) weaving their web, Thatcham were eventually dismissed for 140. The other wicket had come from a Fergus Nutt run out, and the opener then led the run chase with a 40-ball half century which broke the back of the required target. After Nutt departed, Kirk Graham (43 not out) was also in fine touch to guide his side home in just 22.3 overs.

Elsewhere in the division, HENLEY 3rds climbed off the foot of the table after beating hosts FINCHAMPSTEAD 3rds by seven wickets.

The home side, having won the toss and electing to bat first, were dismissed for 220 with Andy Chappell taking 4-48 and Sairam Ramamurthy 3-44.

In reply, Matthew Donovan top scored with 79 and Prakash Gurung hit 51 not out as Henley reached their target of 221-3.

KIDMORE END 2nds moved to the top of Division 7A after winning by two wickets at home against FLEET 2nds.

The visitors, having won the toss and electing to bat, put on 152-9 with Tom Wilkinson taking 3-22 and Anthony Holland 3-24. In reply, Kidmore End reached their target of 156-8 to secure victory.

KIDMORE END 3rds remain bottom of Division 8A despite winning their third game of the season after beating COVE 3rds by 17 runs.

The home side, having won the toss and electing to bat, put on 226-9 from their allotted overs with Nathan Ruegg top scoring with 45 not out. In reply, Cove were dismissed for 209 with Paul Lawson taking 4-33.

In Division 10C, WARGRAVE 4ths went down to a five-wicket defeat at STOKE GREEN 4ths.

Batting first, Wargrave put on 190-5 with Bayley top scoring with 59. In reply, Stoke Green reached their target of 192-5 with two overs to spare.