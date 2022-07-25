Davison and Hilditch shut up shop to deny Wycombe

HENLEY welcomed HIGH WYCOMBE to the Brakspear Ground last Saturday where they stood three points ahead of their opponents in Division 1 of the Home Counties Premier League and 15 points behind league leaders Datchet.

When the dust settled the drawn match, their advantage over High Wycombe had dropped to two points and they trailed Datchet by 17 points and dropped to fourth place behind Aston Rowant and Wokingham.

On a sunny morning skipper Tom Nugent continued his remarkable form with the toss — 10 wins from 11 — and chose to field. Given that these two sides tied their earlier game this season at 300 runs apiece and with a parched outfield the stage was set for a run fest.

After three balls of the first over the Wycombe score stood at 12 it looked as though it was going to be a hard day in the field.

Harry Jordan stemmed the flow and Nugent won an lbw decision against Eliot Callis in the second over. Teddie Casterton and AJ Woodland progressed cautiously interspersing solid defence with the occasional boundary till Matt Rowe took a fine catch at first slip to leave the visitors 36-2.

That was to be the last Henley success for some time as Dan Marles and Woodland set about building the defining partnership of the innings.

Nugent gave way to the spin of Adam Searle who was joined shortly afterwards by Shaariq Sheikh as Wycombe progressed to 100-2 at lunch.

After the interval both batters progressed without alarm as the score mounted and the milestones were ticked off. A 100 partnership, individual half centuries for Marles and Woodland, 150 partnership and 200 team total from 50 overs.

Nugent relied on his spinners with Searle, Sheikh and Rowe rotating in an attempt to stem the runs. Woodland, the more cautious of the pair then took to Rowe, hitting him onto the roof of The Little Angel, sweeping him for four, then hung his head in disbelief as he found the safe hands of Nugent on the mid-wicket boundary to end a 180-run partnership.

With a maximum of 12 overs and seven wickets left, Wycombe needed to press on while Marles continued inevitably to his century in 122 balls in the 59th over.

The dash for 300 and an additional batting bonus point was on and courtesy of fine outfield catching Searle and Sheikh mopped up the last seven wickets between them to leave Wycombe all out for 287 with one ball of the 64th over remaining.

The target of 288 at a rate of 5.1 runs an over seemed possible given the ground conditions and despite Carter being dropped in the first over 14-0 after two overs was a good start.

Thomas Hampton and Cameron Parsons then got into their stride and made it hard work for Johnny Connell and Archie Carter and despite the latter needing some attention having been struck on the hand, the 50 partnership came up in the 13th over.

On the stroke of tea the breakthrough was achieved with Conner Haddow getting Carter lbw for 53 and after the break having a vociferous appeal against Jack Davies turned down.

Runs were proving hard to come by but the 100 came up in the 28th over only for Connell to depart one over later for 41. Davies and Rowe tried to push on but the Wycombe bowlers stuck to their task and despite some healthy overs the required rate started to climb.

With 20 overs remaining Henley needed 154 with eight wickets in hand and with two well-set batsmen approaching a 50 partnership the home side perhaps had the edge.

Twenty-three runs came from the next three overs and the momentum was building but Sam Parry had other ideas as in short order he bowled Rowe, had Davies caught at long on and bowled Euan Brock to leave Henley 170-5 from 43 overs.

The equation of 118 from 13 at a rate above nine an over proved a step too far and the experienced Stewart Davison and Liam Hilditch recalibrated their sights to achieve 200 for an additional batting point while denying Wycombe any further bowling bonus points. This target was achieved as the innings closed on 206-5.