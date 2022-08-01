Stevens in fine form with bat as visitors triumph

HURLEY went down to a heavy 185-run Premiership defeat at BRAYWOOD last Saturday.

The hosts won the toss and opted to bat first on a well-used track. Hurley’s opening attack of Adil Shaffiq and Naeem Khan kept the runs tight in the early phases and had Braywood struggling at 36-2 after 11 overs.

Adnan Faisal (60) and Usman Butt (90) rode their luck on several occasions to add 131 for the third wicket and set up a good total for the home side.

Saeed Ajmal, hampered by an injury, was unable to stem the flow of runs. Shaffiq returned to trap Faisal lbw while Jagdeep Singh (5-41) was the pick of the bowlers.

The Braywood batsmen continued to throw caution to the wind and often worried the horses in the adjacent field as sixes rained down on them. Braywood declared two overs early on 251-8.

The Hurley reply never got going. Skipper Yasir Gul took on the responsibility of opening the batting with Gurpreet Singh, but the opening partnership only garnered five runs before Gurpreet was hit in front by Irfan Warsi.

Hassan Gul came and went without scoring, out lbw to Gaurav Kyal. The senior Gul soon followed his son, offering a tame catch to cover off the impressive Warsi.

Out of the remaining batsmen, only the youngsters Farhan Mahmood (11) and Sajeel Mahmood (17 not out) made double figures as Hurley subsided to 66 all out in 25 overs.

HARPSDEN 2nds ran out 133-run winners in their home Chiltern Division 1 clash with DENHAM 2nds.

The hosts lost the toss and were put into bat first and went on to score 249-9 with Will Stevens top scoring with 80.

In reply Denham were dismissed for 116 with Qaisar Abbasi taking 3-18 and Toby Stevens 3-47.