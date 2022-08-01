Proudfoot maintains fine form

ROB SIMMONS (50 retired) and youngster Ben Proudfoot (53 retired) — with his second half century in three weeks — helped set up a 65-run for PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds in their friendly with WYCOMBE HOUSE 5ths last Saturday.

The duo were backed up by Will Wakelam, Chris Proudfoot and Danny May in helping the home side amass 211-2 from their 40 overs, a target which would prove too many for their opponents as Dominic Evans (3-27), skipper Ruaridh Scott (2-15) and Roy Hayden (2-20) combined to dismiss Wycombe for 145.

Without a league fixture, HURLEY 2nds went down to a two-wicket defeat at home against RUISLIP VICTORIA in a 40 overs win/lose clash.

The match produced a thrilling run chase with some brutal hitting as Ruislip chased down a challenging 221 to win by two wickets with 21 balls remaining.

Batting first Hurley were all out for 221 with with in-form Haider-Ali Baig top scoring with 53. In reply Ruislip Victoria reached their target of 222-8.