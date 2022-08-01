Villagers fall short of target

ON the 30th anniversary of their first Sussex tour, CHECKENDON played a traditional timed game at ROTTINGDEAN which ended as a high-scoring

draw on Wednesday of last week.

The tourists hit 272-7 with half centuries from Matt Helsop and Stewart Manning plus 40s from openers John Acland-Hood and Tommy Ellis.

Teenage leg spinner San Carter stood out for the home side, taking 3-56.

Rottingdean’s young batsmen also starred in their reply as opener Ben Scannage struck 53 in only 26 balls and shared an opening stand of 78 with Rory Hobbs.

Paceman Sathia Jobe wrested back control for Checkendon by taking 3-15 in nine overs.

Rottingdean lacked the visitors’ lower order power but were able to hold out on 239-8.

CHECKENDON’S Thursday match at NEWICK was reduced to a 20-overs contest in which the tourists had to field

first to accommodate the home side’s player availability.

They did well to keep Newick to 168-5 on the small Temple Grove ground despite an unbroken 88-run sixth wicket partnership between Matt Sawyer and Felix Horsham.

Checkendon’s response began badly as both openers fell to fine catches from Sussex youth hopeful Horsham but Sam Arrowsmith restored parity by hitting 77 in 53 deliveries and sharing a 122-run stand with Matt Heslop.

The dark conditions required the tourists to provide a white ball for the last 10 overs as Checkendon fell agonisingly short by a margin of just nine runs.