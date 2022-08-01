Wargrave lead way

THIEVES attempted to break into a house in ... [more]
Monday, 01 August 2022
WARGRAVE moved to the top of Division 2 of the Home Counties Premier League last Saturday after beating visitors GREAT BRICKHILL by four wickets.
The visitors, batting first, were dismissed for 102 with Rhodri Lewis taking 4-28, Toby Greatwood 3-12 and former Henley player Euan Woods 3-13.
In reply the hosts reached their target of 103-6 with Rhys Liews top scoring with 37 runs.
01 August 2022
