Wargrave lead way

WARGRAVE moved to the top of Division 2 of the Home Counties Premier League last Saturday after beating visitors GREAT BRICKHILL by four wickets.

The visitors, batting first, were dismissed for 102 with Rhodri Lewis taking 4-28, Toby Greatwood 3-12 and former Henley player Euan Woods 3-13.

In reply the hosts reached their target of 103-6 with Rhys Liews top scoring with 37 runs.