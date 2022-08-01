Monday, 01 August 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Wargrave lead way

WARGRAVE moved to the top of Division 2 of the Home Counties Premier League last Saturday after beating visitors GREAT BRICKHILL by four wickets.

The visitors, batting first, were dismissed for 102 with Rhodri Lewis taking 4-28, Toby Greatwood 3-12 and former Henley player Euan Woods 3-13.

In reply the hosts reached their target of 103-6 with Rhys Liews top scoring with 37 runs.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33