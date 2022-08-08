Tuesday, 09 August 2022

Bee’s knock helps hosts gain victory

UNDER-14 James Bee scored his maiden half century as PEPPARD STOKE ROW 4ths defeated ICKENHAM 6ths in their first friendly of the summer.

With additional availability and the assistance of club sponsor’s The Oratory School providing the first-team ground for the fixture, a youthful home side featuring eight U14s showed a potentially bright future with a fine display.

Oratory youngster Max Hucker (44) fell just short of a third consecutive senior 50, but with Bee (72) among the runs and another Oratorian, Archie Watson (26 not out), adding further impetus, the hosts posted 207-6 from their 35 overs.

Captain Brett Everett made an early breakthrough and then assisted Dominic Evans (2-20) with a barnstorming, Stokes-esque diving slip catch to help put his side on top.

Ickenham youngster Dhyan Sharma (61 not out) impressed with the bat, but with the rate climbing, U14 duo Will Underhay (2-16) and Josh Everett (2-28) kept up the pressure before Khaniskh Khotari’s run out left the away side 161 all out.

