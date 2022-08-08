Villagers’ promotion hopes take a knock after suffering heavy home defeat

HURLEY went down to a seven-wicket defeat away at local rivals PINKNEYS GREEN in last Saturday’s Premiership clash.

Home skipper Jack Stemp won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first on a testing track. Hurley’s worst fears were realised when both openers were back in the pavilion with only four runs on the board.

Jags Dhillon bowled Naeem Khan to reduce the visitors to 19-3. Greg Double and Umar Zamman set about rebuilding the innings, but their partnership was cut short when Zamman (10) was adjudged lbw to Ben Purchese.

Double (22) soon became Purchese’s second victim at 46-2. Hurley were looking at another capitulation, but Hassan Gul (16) and debutant Mohammed Imran (48) dug in and posted 56 in 13 overs.

When Gul was bowled by Peter Brant, Mike Walton replaced him and had a stroke of luck, dropped by the keeper off his first delivery. Imran fell two short of his half-century to Bandla and Adnan Hussain only lasted five deliveries before a cross batted swipe saw him bowled by the same player.

Hurley skipper Yasir Gul departed in the penultimate over as Hurley reached 158 and secured a third batting point. The visitors finished on 163-9 after 47 overs.

Hurley were buoyed by the dismissal of Vinay Reddy to a good catch at slip by Mushtaq off Zamman in the third over. Despite the early setback, Pinkneys Green always looked in control as Purchese (83 not out) and Uday Tikoo (25) posted 80 in 15 overs for the second wicket.

Purchese had a couple of let offs when dropped in the deep. Imran had the left-handed Tikoo caught at square leg by Ajmal and Hurley sensed an opportunity with 74 still needed but Purchese kept up the onslaught with an array of attacking shots.

Sajeel Mahmood was brought on and struck with his first delivery to win following an lbw decision against Sabba but by then the match was all but over. Purchese and Dillon (nine not out) saw their side home without further alarm with 18 overs to spare.

In Chiltern Division 1, HARPSDEN 2nds went down to a 170-run defeat away at WINCHMORE HILL.

The home side, batting first, put on 302-6 with opening batsman Hari Krishan top scoring with 119 whilst Shazad Gulfraz took 3-61 for the visitors.

In reply, Harpsden were all out for 132 with number nine batsman Will Stevens top scoring with 40.

HURLEY 2nds’ Chiltern Division 2 promotion aspirations came down to earth with a bump as they went down to a 95-run defeat at home against promotion-rivals EMMBROOK AND BEARWOOD 2nds.

On winning the toss, visiting skipper Matt Booth elected to bat first on a good track with a rapid outfield in a match that saw 71 boundaries scored across both innings.

The Emmbrook openers got off to a flier as Matt Robertson (17) and Dave Painter (37) helped themselves to runs by the new ball pair of Joban Singh (5-60) and Mandeep Singh.

Joban regained some control and bowled Robertson at 30-1 in the seven over, the first of his five wickets all of which were bowled.

Booth (68) started cautiously in adding 45 with Painter, before the latter batsman tried one heave too many and saw his stumps rearranged at 75-2 off 13 overs.

Ravi Balakrishnan (26) and Booth then combined to form the highest partnership of the match — 75 off a patient 17 overs — as Hurley captain Josh Cole rotated his bowlers, switching to the slow left arm of Phil Ridgeway (2-29) as early as the 14th over. The veteran was impeccable in line and length, his first nine overs conceding only 11 runs, being rewarded by the wicket of Balakrishnan caught behind, and quickly followed by Iwan Parry lbw for a first ball duck.

At the river end, runs were being leaked as Liam Cole and Surinder Singh were unable to exert any control, not helped by some shoddy fielding and dropped catches.

From 150-2 Emmbrook’s middle order disappeared quickly as Ridgeway and 15-year-old Freddie Duff (2-32) saw four wickets fall in as many overs to leave the score on 170-6 off 33 overs.

Duf had Booth caught at midwicket and and had Harry Ramsey (18) bowled. With a maximum of 14 overs remaining the tail wagged effectively with Charlie Sawyer (49 not out) and Toby Morgan (36) adding 51 in seven overs, before the returning Singh cleaned up Morgan, Rahul Soni (twi) and Tommy Alborough (0) in quick succession.

An unbroken last-wicket partnership of 32 off the final three overs by Sawyer and Alec McNab (six not out) saw Emmbrook and Bearwood close at 266-9. Five penalty runs were awarded to the home team for batsmen continually running down the protected area.

With only 43 overs to get the runs, and a win needed to overhaul their opponents, Hurley mixed up the order. The visitors started with the old ball and the spin of McNab who got the wicket of the in-form Haider-Ali Baig (0) clean bowled.

Soni leaked runs as an aggressive Mandeep Singh (31) took a liking to some long-hops and after six overs the score had raced to 56-1. Singh and Akash Singh (37) added a brisk 51 as the new ball was taken.

The first-change seam of Morgan (4-56) and the impressive left-arm pace of Sawyer (3-28) tore through Hurley’s top and middle order, as five wickets fell in seven overs, although the run rate was still in excess of eight per over. Morgan bowled Mandeep at 60-2. The experiment of promoting Surinder Singh (11) up the order didn’t work as he fell to Sawyer at 90-3 in the 10th over.

Akash nicked behind to a faint edge and Josh Cole (six) fell as he failed to connect a booming drive to be bowled.

Clive Williams (four) was run out when Joban Singh smashed a drive back at the bowler, who dropped a difficult chance but saw the ball dribble onto the non-strikers’ stumps as Williams stood out of his ground in bemusement.

At 104-6 off only 13 overs, Ridgeway (18) and Joban Singh (10) batted sensibly as the run rate ticked along, although with limited resources remaining a home win was now unlikely.

Singh was bowled by Sawyer at 138-7 in the 20th over, and Ridgeway fell the next over bowled via a deflection off his pads. Youngster Duff (0) looked untroubled before being another bowled victim via another deflection.

A cameo from Nishan Singh (25) added 32 with Liam Cole (one not out) for the final wicket in three overs before being yorked by Alborough to finish the innings with 17 overs still remaining.